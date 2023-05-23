San Diego Lands an MLS Team!

A comedy & soccer podcast delivering hilarious takes on the greatest sport in the world! Hosts Alexis Guerreros and Christian Polanco are two NYC stand-up comics who don't focus on stats or formations, they focus on the funny. The beautiful game just got a little bit uglier.

Major League Soccer is coming to San Diego!

The Cooligans kick off this segment by acknowledging a potentially awkward situation, as there is already a professional USL club in the city owned by Landon Donovan.

As Alexis points out, the MLS MVP trophy is named after Donovan, who is arguably the greatest American soccer player of all-time. This move could be seen as an act of spite in the eyes of Donovan by his former league.

Christian believes that Donovan’s investment in the Loyal — San Diego’s USL club — was made with the intent to ultimately earn promotion to MLS. Now, that obviously won’t happen.

Despite the awkwardness of the situation, Christian and Alexis agree that at the end of the day, money talks. It was nearly impossible for MLS to turn down a $500 million bid for this new club. The duo also believe that following this massive investment, the logical step is for rapid additional expansion for the league. Alexis argues that MLS could even push for 40 clubs with the World Cup on the horizon.

Christian believes that the necessary next step to increase fan interest is introducing promotion and relegation. As of right now, there are no significant penalties for consistent failure in MLS, which makes the league much less interesting compared to its overseas counterparts.

The Cooligans wrap things up by expressing their excitement over Manny Machado being an owner of the newest team as a person of Dominican heritage. As Alexis exclaims, “He’s basically the baby of this show!”

Guerreros and Polanco believe that soccer in America is ready to pop, as indicated by the number of prominent athletes investing in it. With the World Cup on its way to the United States, things are looking up for footy fans in the country.

SHOW BREAKDOWN

EPL title race officially over, Dortmund favorites to win Bundesliga, and a new MLS expansion team!

A new champion may have already been crowned in England, but there are still plenty of trophies to be awarded on mainland Europe! Arsenal’s loss to Nottingham Forest means Manchester City are Premier League champions yet again! The Citizens have won the EPL in three consecutive seasons and five of the last six, so is it time to start asking questions about how boring the English top flight has become? Plus, Christian and Alexis break down BVB’s chances at winning the Bundesliga and give Serie A its flowers for producing a participant in all three European finals. We also discuss the new club in San Diego and look back at the best action from the MLS weekend!

Watch more below!

VIDEO:

Be sure to check out every episode of The Cooligans on their official YouTube channel and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.