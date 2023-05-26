La Liga Fails to Support Vinicius Jr. Following Racist Abuse

A comedy & soccer podcast delivering hilarious takes on the greatest sport in the world! Hosts Alexis Guerreros and Christian Polanco are two NYC stand-up comics who don't focus on stats or formations, they focus on the funny. The beautiful game just got a little bit uglier.

The Cooligans kick off this segment by calling out La Liga President Javier Tebas for his shocking mishandling of the recent racist abuse towards Vinicius Jr.

On Sunday, May 21, Valencia FC hosted Real Madrid for a match. What ensued sent shockwaves throughout the soccer world, as many Valencia fans openly hurled a variety of racist remarks against Vinicius.

Not only did Tebas immediately take to Twitter to seemingly blame Vini for these horrible remarks, but he then held a press conference and made things even worse. Tebas compared this latest scandal to horrible remarks made against Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi during their time in La Liga, implying that it is normal for the top players to face abuse from fans.

“So you’re okay with all of this?” Alexis asks. “This makes no sense. This man is unfit to do his job.”

Christian agrees, and the two determine that Tebas’ response is purposefully tone-deaf in an attempt to defend Valencia fans.

The Cooligans give credit to Yunus Musah for defending Vinicius as a Valencia player. At 20 years old, speaking out against your own club’s fans takes immense courage.

Christian addresses potential ways to get these racist remarks to cease, and the two agree that the only real path forward is banning fans from the stadium to send a message.

Guerreros and Polanco address the massive implications of La Liga’s decision to side with the fans over Vini. What does this say to superstars like Kylian Mbappe or Jude Bellingham, who have been linked to Real Madrid as transfer targets?

One thing is certain: La Liga has a serious problem, and this is just the latest example.

Vini faces racism in Spain

The racism displayed by La Liga fans towards Vinicius Jr. this year has been absolutely appalling. Even the league's leadership is siding with the racists now! Christian and Alexis break down all the drama coming out of Spain and condemn the treatment of Real Madrid's Brazilian starlet.

