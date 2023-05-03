Leeds Can’t Buy a Win on or off the Field

A comedy & soccer podcast delivering hilarious takes on the greatest sport in the world! Hosts Alexis Guerreros and Christian Polanco are two NYC stand-up comics who don't focus on stats or formations, they focus on the funny. The beautiful game just got a little bit uglier.

It’s all going downhill for Leeds at the moment.

Not only has the club lost four of its last five matches in the midst of a tight relegation battle, but now the squad is under fire for off-the-pitch actions.

In the latest Cooligans episode, Alexis welcomes the return of Christian following the birth of his child!

Today is my 40th birthday and all I got was this adorable baby. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EGSMz8M8KE — Christian Polanco (@chrispolanco) April 30, 2023

A lot has happened since the last time these two got together, and in this segment they discuss Leeds’ collection of struggles.

The West Yorkshire club came under fire following a viral video of the players ignoring fans while walking out of a hotel. As the two point out, we’re lacking all of the necessary context for the video, but it still doesn’t excuse the one particular mistake of failing to acknowledge a younger boy sporting a team kit.

The response from fans online was so critical that Leeds had to put out an official statement apologizing for their players.

Christian points out that we’ve seen videos like this before, but gives the club a bit of credit for taking responsibility for the players’ mistake, which isn’t typical in these situations. That being said, both hosts agree that it’s a very bad look for the club regardless as they attempt to avoid relegation.

Unfortunately for Leeds, when it rains, it pours.

SHOW BREAKDOWN

Spurs stay Spursy against Liverpool!

No other team in the Premier League could’ve botched the end of Sunday’s match like Tottenham! The weekend’s contest between Spurs and Liverpool was one of the most dramatic of the 2022/23 season! Seven goals, manager injuries, and testy press conferences were only a few of the moments that made headlines from the match. The Cooligans are finally back together for a birthday celebration to discuss the thrilling clash and give their thoughts on Jurgen Klopp’s postgame comments. Plus, we break down the Premier League relegation battle, Melanie Barcenas’ NWSL debut, and more!

Watch more below!

VIDEO:

Be sure to check out every episode of The Cooligans on their official YouTube channel and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.