Zlatan Ibrahimovic Retires! Reflecting on a Legend’s Career

A true legend has called it a career.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is as unique of a talent and personality as the game of soccer has ever seen, officially announced his retirement on Sunday at the age of 41.

Christian Polanco is joined by The Athletic’s Pablo Maurer, and the two take a brief trip down memory lane of Zlatan’s career. They specifically break down his massive impact on MLS with the Galaxy. Pablo recalls literally screaming after watching Ibrahimovic’s first goal with the club.

“MLS will never top that moment,” Maurer says.

Pablo continues by breaking down his experience interviewing Zlatan, highlighting a couple of classic answers from the superstar.

“The guy just had such a presence.”

Christian highlights a few of his favorite memories of Zlatan, including a personal interaction following an El Tráfico loss for the Galaxy, when Ibrahimovic made an obscene — but comedic — gesture towards him and Alexis on camera.

One thing is certain: there will never be another player like Zlatan.

Incredible weekend at TST, what’s next for Inter Miami, and Zlatan retires! (feat. Pablo Maurer)

Pablo Maurer of The Athletic joins Christian to recap his experience at The Soccer Tournament, discuss Inter Miami’s future, and look back on Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s incredible career! Alexis is in Istanbul to “cover the Champions League final” (we’re pretty sure he’s getting a hair transplant), so we’re thrilled to get a boots-on-the-ground report of TST from The Athletic’s Pablo Maurer! He gives his insight into the million-dollar competition and share the souvenirs he managed to take with him. We also break down Inter Miami’s decision to sack Phil Neville and how it affects their prospects of landing Lionel Messi, discuss FC Cincinnati’s dominance in MLS, touch on Club Leon winning CCL, and share our favorite moments from the legendary career of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. You won’t want to miss this packed episode!

