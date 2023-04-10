The GM Shuffle: What the Ravens' signing of Odell Beckham Jr. means for Lamar Jackson

Michael Lombardi and co-host Femi Abebefe tackle a wide range of topics weekly within the world of the NFL and break down everything listeners and fans need to know.

The Baltimore Ravens have won the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes.

The WR-needy Ravens had to fork over $15 million, with $3 million more in incentives, to beat out the New York Jets for the services of the three-time Pro Bowl pass-catcher. That’s a lot of greenbacks for a player who is over 30 and is still recovering from a torn ACL.

Did the Ravens overpay in order to appease their franchise-tagged quarterback Lamar Jackson? Michael Lombardi and Femi Abebefe discuss this in the latest episode of “The GM Shuffle” podcast.

Odell has to be one of the worst off-season signings based on talent to contract. I don't get it!!! https://t.co/arxZlMz8Zu — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) April 10, 2023

Hosts Michael Lombardi and Femi Abebefe break down the news of OBJ’s signing with the Baltimore Ravens. What does it mean for Lamar Jackson? Will the Ravens come to regret the expensive deal?

