Filed under:

NFL Draft Analysis: How good will Bryce Young be in the NFL?

The GM Shuffle’s Michael Lombardi and Femi Abebefe discuss the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft and his future with the Panthers.

By DK Playbook
NFL: NFL Draft Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The GM Shuffle podcast’s Michael Lombardi and Femi Abebefe took part in the DraftKings Pro Night Picks live show on Thursday night and offered their thoughts on No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young’s potential in the NFL.

Michael thinks this is a really good pick for Carolina, with Feme throwing back to a tweet from Mike on March 13 about the Panthers and Bryce Young.

Michael said to him the tape on Bryce Young is pretty obvious and it shows that he’s the best player and that he gives the Panthers hope. Michael admits that Young’s size is a concern, but he says Young has that instinct, he has that ability with feel and rhythm to his game plus his arm is really strong. Michael says what they got is an Alpha Male and leader, which is something they haven’t had since parting ways with Cam Newton a few years back.

Watch the segment below for their full analysis!

VIDEO:

