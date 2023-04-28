NFL Draft Analysis: How good will Bryce Young be in the NFL?

Michael Lombardi and co-host Femi Abebefe tackle a wide range of topics weekly within the world of the NFL and break down everything listeners and fans need to know.

The GM Shuffle podcast’s Michael Lombardi and Femi Abebefe took part in the DraftKings Pro Night Picks live show on Thursday night and offered their thoughts on No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young’s potential in the NFL.

Michael thinks this is a really good pick for Carolina, with Feme throwing back to a tweet from Mike on March 13 about the Panthers and Bryce Young.

I'm not sure why CJ Stroud is now the betting favorite to go No. 1 in the draft. I still think the Panthers draft Bryce Young at the top spot, but no way Carolina made this move without a guy in mind. #GMShuffle pic.twitter.com/0lvosGBAnI — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) March 13, 2023

Michael said to him the tape on Bryce Young is pretty obvious and it shows that he’s the best player and that he gives the Panthers hope. Michael admits that Young’s size is a concern, but he says Young has that instinct, he has that ability with feel and rhythm to his game plus his arm is really strong. Michael says what they got is an Alpha Male and leader, which is something they haven’t had since parting ways with Cam Newton a few years back.

