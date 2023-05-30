The GM Shuffle: The best landing spot for DeAndre Hopkins

Michael Lombardi and co-host Femi Abebefe tackle a wide range of topics weekly within the world of the NFL and break down everything listeners and fans need to know.

The DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes have arrived.

Following failed trade talks, the tanking Arizona Cardinals released their high-priced star receiver to add some much-needed spice to the offseason.

Should the All-Pro receiver sign with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns, or another receiver-needy NFL team?

We break it down on this week’s The GM Shuffle.

On The GM Shuffle, hosts Michael Lombardi and Femi Abebefe break down the injury clause in Jimmy Garoppolo’s contract with the Raiders. Plus, why did the Cardinals release DeAndre Hopkins?

