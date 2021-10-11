Report: Jorge Masvidal vs. Leon Edwards to be added to UFC 269, Moreno vs. Figueiredo 3 to be moved

UFC 267 and 268 are coming up on back-to-back weeks at the end of October, but we’re already getting some big names added to the UFC 269 card. MMA Fighting is reporting that Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards are expected to meet at UFC 269. The fight is expected to replace a title rematch between flyweight champ Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo.

This fight is of particular note because the UFC 268 card features welterweight champ Kamara Usman putting his title on the line against Colby Covington. Edwards is demanding a shot for the title and MMA Fighting is reporting he is unhappy having to get through Masvidal first. Masvidal has lost his last two fights to Usman, first by a unanimous decision in 2020 and then by second-round knockout this past April. Edwards is 9-0 with 1 non-contest since losing to Usman in 2015.

This fight has seemed inevitable, however, after the two got into a fight backstage at a UFC event back in 2019.