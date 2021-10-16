Full card for UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont

UFC Fight Night on Saturday, October 16th is headlined by a women’s featherweight bout between Aspen Ladd and Norma Dumont. Ladd enters this fight 9-1 and has won nine of her 10 fights in the UFC but hasn’t fought since December 2019. Dumont has won six of her seven fights in the UFC and has won her last two fights by decision. Ladd is the -130 favorite making Dumont the +110 underdog on DraftKings Sportsbook.

The closest fight on the main card is a heavyweight bout between Andrei “The Pitbull” Arlovski and Carlos “Boi” Felipe. Arlovski enters the fight 31-20 and has won three of his last five fights. Felipe is 11-1 and is coming off of three straight decision wins. The odds for this fight are even at -110 apiece. The largest moneyline spread is a prelim match between Nate Landwher and Ludovit Klein. Landwher is 14-4 but is the +320 underdog. Klein is 17-3 and comes in as the -425 favorite.

Below is a full look at Saturday’s full slate, and every fight can be seen via an ESPN+ subscription from the preliminaries to the main card. Odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Main card, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+:

#3 Aspen Ladd (-130) vs. Norma Dumont (+110), featherweight

Andrei Arlovski (-110) vs. Carlos Felipe (-110), heavyweight

Jim Miller (-225) vs. Erick Gonzalez (+185), lightweight

Manon Fiorot (-250) vs. Mayra Buena Silva (+200), flyweight

Julian Marquez (-255) vs. Jordan Wright (+205), middleweight

Preliminary card, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+:

Andrew Sanchez (+135) vs. Bruno Silva (-155), middleweight

Danny Roberts (+260) vs. Ramazan Emeev (-335), welterweight

Loopy Godinez (-235) vs. Luana Carolina (+190), flyweight

Nate Landwehr (+320) vs. Ludovit Klein (-425), featherweight

Danaa Batgerel (-170) vs. Brandon Davis (+150), bantamweight

Istela Nunes (+135) vs. Ariane Carnelossi (-155), strawweight