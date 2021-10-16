What time does UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont main card start?

UFC Fight Night on Saturday, October 16th is headlined by a women’s featherweight bought between Aspen Ladd and Norma Dumont. Ladd enters this fight 9-1 and has won nine of her 10 fights in the UFC but hasn’t fought since December 2019. Dumont has won six of her seven fights in the UFC and has won her last two fights by decision.

The moneyline is close for the fight on DraftKings Sportsbook. Ladd comes in as the -130 favorite with Dumont being the +110 underdog. This is the second closest fight betting wise on the card. Andrei Arlovski and Carlos Felipe are fighting and bettors are seeing that it is a dead heat as both fighters currently have -110 odds. Arlovski is 31-20 while Felipe is 11-1 heading into this heavyweight main card bout.

Here are the start times and fight list for the UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont for Saturday, October 16 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Main card, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+:

#3 Aspen Ladd (-130) vs. Norma Dumont (+110), featherweight

Andrei Arlovski (-110) vs. Carlos Felipe (-110), heavyweight

Jim Miller (-225) vs. Erick Gonzalez (+185), lightweight

Manon Fiorot (-250) vs. Mayra Buena Silva (+200), flyweight

Julian Marquez (-255) vs. Jordan Wright (+205), middleweight

Preliminary card, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+:

Andrew Sanchez (+135) vs. Bruno Silva (-155), middleweight

Danny Roberts (+260) vs. Ramazan Emeev (-335), welterweight

Loopy Godinez (-235) vs. Luana Carolina (+190), flyweight

Nate Landwehr (+320) vs. Ludovit Klein (-425), featherweight

Danaa Batgerel (-170) vs. Brandon Davis (+150), bantamweight

Istela Nunes (+135) vs. Ariane Carnelossi (-155), strawweight