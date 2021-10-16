 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont via live online stream

Third ranked featherweight Aspen Ladd faces off against Norma Dumont in the Octagon on Saturday. We break down how to watch the ESPN+ telecast of UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont.

By TeddyRicketson
In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Norma Dumont Viana of Brazil punches Felicia Spencer of Canada in their women’s featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 22, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC Fight Night is back on Saturday, October 16th from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The night is headlined by the main event between women’s featherweights Aspen Ladd and Norma Dumont. Ladd is fighting in the UFC for the first time since December 2019.

UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont will be available for live stream on ESPN+. If you want to watch, you’ll need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it cost $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. Or you can purchase it apart of the Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

Here are the start times and fight list for the UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont for Saturday, October 16 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Main card, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+:

#3 Aspen Ladd (-130) vs. Norma Dumont (+110), featherweight
Andrei Arlovski (-110) vs. Carlos Felipe (-110), heavyweight
Jim Miller (-225) vs. Erick Gonzalez (+185), lightweight
Manon Fiorot (-250) vs. Mayra Buena Silva (+200), flyweight
Julian Marquez (-255) vs. Jordan Wright (+205), middleweight

Preliminary card, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+:

Andrew Sanchez (+135) vs. Bruno Silva (-155), middleweight
Danny Roberts (+260) vs. Ramazan Emeev (-335), welterweight
Loopy Godinez (-235) vs. Luana Carolina (+190), flyweight
Nate Landwehr (+320) vs. Ludovit Klein (-425), featherweight
Danaa Batgerel (-170) vs. Brandon Davis (+150), bantamweight
Istela Nunes (+135) vs. Ariane Carnelossi (-155), strawweight

