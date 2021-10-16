How to watch UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont via live online stream

UFC Fight Night is back on Saturday, October 16th from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. The night is headlined by the main event between women’s featherweights Aspen Ladd and Norma Dumont. Ladd is fighting in the UFC for the first time since December 2019.

UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont will be available for live stream on ESPN+. If you want to watch, you’ll need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it cost $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. Or you can purchase it apart of the Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

Here are the start times and fight list for the UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs. Dumont for Saturday, October 16 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Main card, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+:

#3 Aspen Ladd (-130) vs. Norma Dumont (+110), featherweight

Andrei Arlovski (-110) vs. Carlos Felipe (-110), heavyweight

Jim Miller (-225) vs. Erick Gonzalez (+185), lightweight

Manon Fiorot (-250) vs. Mayra Buena Silva (+200), flyweight

Julian Marquez (-255) vs. Jordan Wright (+205), middleweight

Preliminary card, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+:

Andrew Sanchez (+135) vs. Bruno Silva (-155), middleweight

Danny Roberts (+260) vs. Ramazan Emeev (-335), welterweight

Loopy Godinez (-235) vs. Luana Carolina (+190), flyweight

Nate Landwehr (+320) vs. Ludovit Klein (-425), featherweight

Danaa Batgerel (-170) vs. Brandon Davis (+150), bantamweight

Istela Nunes (+135) vs. Ariane Carnelossi (-155), strawweight