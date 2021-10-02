How to watch UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker via live online stream

The light heavyweights are on showcase this Saturday, October 2nd as Thiago Santos seeks a return to the win column against the explosive 6’5 striker Johnny Walker.

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker will be available for live stream on ESPN+, with the preliminary card starting at 4pm ET and the main card starting at 7pm ET. You can get ESPN+ for $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. For the best value, bundle your ESPN+ with Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu, for only $13.99 per month.

Santos may be winless in his last 3 outings, but he has been facing the best that the UFC’s 205-pound division has to offer in Jon Jones, Glover Teixeira, and Aleksandar Rakic. A powerful Muay Thai specialist, Santos battles a walking highlight reel in Walker who is a year removed from his last outing: a first round KO win of his own.

Main card, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+:

#5 Thiago Santos vs. #10 Johnny Walker, light heavyweight

#14 Kevin Holland vs. Kyle Daukaus, middleweight

Alex Oliveira vs. Niko Price, welterweight

#13 Misha Cirkunov vs. Krzysztof Jotko, middleweight

#3 Aspen Ladd vs. #11 Macy Chiasson, women’s bantamweight

Alexander Hernandez vs. Mike Breeden, lightweight

Preliminary card, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+:

Joe Solecki vs. Jared Gordon, lightweight

Antonina Shevchenko vs. Casey O’Neill, women’s flyweight

Bethe Correia vs. #15 Karol Rosa, women’s bantamweight

Devonte Smith vs. Jamie Mullarkey, lightweight

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Gaetano Pirrelo, bantamweight

Stephanie Egger vs. Shanna Young, women’s bantamweight

Alejandro Perez vs. Johnny Eduardo, bantamweight