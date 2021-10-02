What time does UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker main card start?

UFC Fight Night features a hard-hitting light heavyweight showdown on Saturday, October 2nd between former title challenger Thiago Santos and the high-flying finishing artist Johnny Walker live on ESPN+.

With Santos and Walker headlining, fireworks are guaranteed. But there is more to the card than just the headline, with several other ranked fighters returning to action this weekend, including #3 Aspen Ladd vs. #11 Macy Chiasson.

With Ladd knocking on the door of title contention and Chiasson seeking a break into the top 10 of the bantamweight division, the women will be putting their best foot forward in this pivotal showdown.

Here are the start times and fight list for the UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker for Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Main card, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+:

#5 Thiago Santos vs. #10 Johnny Walker, light heavyweight

#14 Kevin Holland vs. Kyle Daukaus, middleweight

Alex Oliveira vs. Niko Price, welterweight

#13 Misha Cirkunov vs. Krzysztof Jotko, middleweight

#3 Aspen Ladd vs. #11 Macy Chiasson, women’s bantamweight

Alexander Hernandez vs. Mike Breeden, lightweight

Preliminary card, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+:

Joe Solecki vs. Jared Gordon, lightweight

Antonina Shevchenko vs. Casey O’Neill, women’s flyweight

Bethe Correia vs. #15 Karol Rosa, women’s bantamweight

Devonte Smith vs. Jamie Mullarkey, lightweight

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Gaetano Pirrelo, bantamweight

Stephanie Egger vs. Shanna Young, women’s bantamweight

Alejandro Perez vs. Johnny Eduardo, bantamweight