What time does UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker main card start?

UFC Fight Night features a hard-hitting light heavyweight showdown on Saturday, October 2nd between former title challenger Thiago Santos and the high-flying finishing artist Johnny Walker live on ESPN+.
With Santos and Walker headlining, fireworks are guaranteed. But there is more to the card than just the headline, with several other ranked fighters returning to action this weekend, including #3 Aspen Ladd vs. #11 Macy Chiasson.
With Ladd knocking on the door of title contention and Chiasson seeking a break into the top 10 of the bantamweight division, the women will be putting their best foot forward in this pivotal showdown.
Here are the start times and fight list for the UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker for Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
Main card, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+:
#5 Thiago Santos vs. #10 Johnny Walker, light heavyweight
#14 Kevin Holland vs. Kyle Daukaus, middleweight
Alex Oliveira vs. Niko Price, welterweight
#13 Misha Cirkunov vs. Krzysztof Jotko, middleweight
#3 Aspen Ladd vs. #11 Macy Chiasson, women’s bantamweight
Alexander Hernandez vs. Mike Breeden, lightweight
Preliminary card, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+:
Joe Solecki vs. Jared Gordon, lightweight
Antonina Shevchenko vs. Casey O’Neill, women’s flyweight
Bethe Correia vs. #15 Karol Rosa, women’s bantamweight
Devonte Smith vs. Jamie Mullarkey, lightweight
Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Gaetano Pirrelo, bantamweight
Stephanie Egger vs. Shanna Young, women’s bantamweight
Alejandro Perez vs. Johnny Eduardo, bantamweight