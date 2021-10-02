Full card for UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker

From the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, two knockout artists with a joy for striking in Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker meet in the Octagon this Saturday, October 2nd live on ESPN+.

With a combined 33 finishes out of 39 total victories, Santos and Walker are nearly destined to produce highlight reels this weekend to cap off UFC Fight Night. However, #14 ranked Kevin Holland and Kyle Daukaus will square off first in the co-headliner of the evening.

Winless in 2021 through two attempts, Holland is running out of opportunities to enter the win column this year but will see one of his best chances when he battles Daukaus, who is a mere 1-2 in his UFC career thus far. With future contracts with the UFC on the line, both Holland and Daukaus have their backs to the walls this weekend.

In addition to the heavy hands being showcased at the top of the main card, there are several other interesting bouts on the entire card lineup coming from the women on the card, including #3 ranked bantamweight Aspen Ladd vs. #11 Macy Chiasson and Antonina Shevchenko vs. Casey O’Neill in the flyweight division.

With Ladd desperately seeking a return to action - and potential title contention - after nearly two years out of the cage. She and Chiasson were originally scheduled to face off at UFC on ESPN 27 in July, but the bout fell through due to an injury sustained by Chiasson on the eve of their weigh-ins.

Antonina, sister of current reigning champion Valentina, and O’Neill are not quite as highly ranked as Ladd and Chiasson in their respective division, but will be no less competitive. Shevchenko looks to get back into winning ways after dropping a bout to Andrea Lee earlier this year, while 7-0 O’Neill has an eye towards seeing her name in the top 15 of the division come Monday morning.

Here is a full list of fights on the card for UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker this Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Main card, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+:

#5 Thiago Santos vs. #10 Johnny Walker, light heavyweight

#14 Kevin Holland vs. Kyle Daukaus, middleweight

Alex Oliveira vs. Niko Price, welterweight

#13 Misha Cirkunov vs. Krzysztof Jotko, middleweight

#3 Aspen Ladd vs. #11 Macy Chiasson, women’s bantamweight

Alexander Hernandez vs. Mike Breeden, lightweight

Preliminary card, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+:

Joe Solecki vs. Jared Gordon, lightweight

Antonina Shevchenko vs. Casey O’Neill, women’s flyweight

Bethe Correia vs. #15 Karol Rosa, women’s bantamweight

Devonte Smith vs. Jamie Mullarkey, lightweight

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Gaetano Pirrelo, bantamweight

Stephanie Egger vs. Shanna Young, women’s bantamweight

Alejandro Perez vs. Johnny Eduardo, bantamweight