UFC card: Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori card, live stream, start time, more

UFC Fight Night will return to the octagon on Saturday, October 23rd from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The preliminary card will get started at 1:00 p.m. ET with the main card at 4:00 p.m. ET.
UFC Fight Night: Costas vs. Vettori will be available for live stream on ESPN+. If you want to watch, you’ll need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it cost $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. Or you can purchase it apart of the Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.
The main card will be headlined by what is now a light heavyweight bout. Second-ranked middleweight Paulo Costa and fifth-ranked middleweight Marvin Vettori will face off at a new weight due to weight issues for Costa. He was struggling to make weight, resulting in negotiations to move this fight to light heavyweight. Costa is forfeiting 20% of his purse to Vettori for the change.
Vettori will enter as a -180 favorite with Costa getting +155 odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
UFC card: Fight Night: Costas vs. Vettori
Main card, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+:
Main event: #2 Paulo Costa vs. #5 Marvin Vettori, light heavyweight
Grant Dawson vs. Ricky Glenn, lightweight
Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Joselyne Edwards, bantamweight
Alex Caceres vs. Seungwoo Choi, featherweight
Francisco Trinaldo vs. Dwight Grant, welterweight
Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Isaav Villaneuva
Preliminary card, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN+:
Jun Young Park vs. Gregory Rodrigues, middleweight
Mason Jones vs. David Onama, lightweight
Tabatha Ricci vs. Maria Oliveira, strawweight
Jamie Pickett vs. Laureano Staropoli, middleweight
Khama Worthy vs. Jai Herbert, lightweight
Jeffrey Molina vs. Daniel Lacerda, flyweight
Livinha Souza vs. Randa Markos, strawweight
Jonathan Martinez vs. Zviad Lazishvili, bantamweight