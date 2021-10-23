UFC card: Fight Night: Costa vs. Vettori card, live stream, start time, more

UFC Fight Night will return to the octagon on Saturday, October 23rd from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The preliminary card will get started at 1:00 p.m. ET with the main card at 4:00 p.m. ET.

UFC Fight Night: Costas vs. Vettori will be available for live stream on ESPN+. If you want to watch, you’ll need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it cost $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. Or you can purchase it apart of the Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

The main card will be headlined by what is now a light heavyweight bout. Second-ranked middleweight Paulo Costa and fifth-ranked middleweight Marvin Vettori will face off at a new weight due to weight issues for Costa. He was struggling to make weight, resulting in negotiations to move this fight to light heavyweight. Costa is forfeiting 20% of his purse to Vettori for the change.

Vettori will enter as a -180 favorite with Costa getting +155 odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC card: Fight Night: Costas vs. Vettori

Main card, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+:

Main event: #2 Paulo Costa vs. #5 Marvin Vettori, light heavyweight

Grant Dawson vs. Ricky Glenn, lightweight

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Joselyne Edwards, bantamweight

Alex Caceres vs. Seungwoo Choi, featherweight

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Dwight Grant, welterweight

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Isaav Villaneuva

Preliminary card, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN+:

Jun Young Park vs. Gregory Rodrigues, middleweight

Mason Jones vs. David Onama, lightweight

Tabatha Ricci vs. Maria Oliveira, strawweight

Jamie Pickett vs. Laureano Staropoli, middleweight

Khama Worthy vs. Jai Herbert, lightweight

Jeffrey Molina vs. Daniel Lacerda, flyweight

Livinha Souza vs. Randa Markos, strawweight

Jonathan Martinez vs. Zviad Lazishvili, bantamweight