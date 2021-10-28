UFC 267 weigh-in live stream: Start time, live stream, results for Blachowicz vs. Teixeira

UFC 267 gets underway Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. ET — an early start for those in the US as the card will take place overseas on Yas Island in the United Arab Emirates. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for 8 a.m. ET on Friday (5 p.m. local time). You can view both on the live stream embedded above.

The main event features Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira squaring off for the light heavyweight title. The co-feature of the night will see Petr Yan and Corey Sandhagen battle for the bantamweight interim title.

There aren’t usually too many surprises at the weigh-in. There will be some fighters that have to cut weight in an unhealthy manner at the last minute, but they usually make weight.

Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday afternoon.

Main card

Jan Blachowicz (TBD) vs. Glover Teixeira (TBD)

Petr Yan (TBD) vs. Cory Sandhagen (TBD)

Islam Makhachev (TBD) vs. Dan Hooker (TBD)

Alexander Volkov (TBD) vs. Marcin Tybura (TBD)

Li Jingliang (TBD) vs. Khamzat Chimaev (TBD)

Magomed Ankalaev (TBD) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (TBD)

Preliminary card