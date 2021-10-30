How to watch UFC 267 on ESPN+ PPV via live online stream

UFC 267 is set to get going this weekend from Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday, October 30th. There is a six-bout main card highlighted by a light heavyweight title fight between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira. The event will air as an ESPN+ PPV.

The prelims will start at 10:30 a.m. ET. The main card is expected to begin at 2:00 p.m. ET with the Blachowicz-Teixeira fight to close it out. The final fight is currently projected to air around 4:30 p.m.

So how do you watch it?

The entirety of UFC 267 will be live-streamed on ESPN+. The eight-fight preliminary card for UFC 267 will air on ESPN+ followed by the six-bout main card and is free to all subscribers. You can click on the buy portion of the app to get the show in full as all you need to view this UFC event is an ESPN+ subscription. This is not the norm for UFC as they usually charge for the main card separately, so take advantage of this opportunity to see two title fights for just the price of an ESPN+ subscription.

UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira main card, 2:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: Jan Blachowicz vs. #1 Glover Teixeira, light heavyweight title

Jan Blachowicz vs. #1 Glover Teixeira, light heavyweight title Co-main event: #1 Petr Yan vs. #3 Cory Sandhagen, bantamweight interim title

#1 Petr Yan vs. #3 Cory Sandhagen, bantamweight interim title #5 Islam Makhachev vs. #6 Dan Hooker, lightweight

#5 Alexander Volkov vs. #8 Marcin Tybura, heavyweight

#11 Li Jingliang vs. Khamzat Chimaev, welterweight

#7 Magomed Ankalaev vs. Volkan Oezdemir, light heavyweight

Preliminary card, 10:30 a.m. ET, ESPN+