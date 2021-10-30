How to watch Yan vs. Sandhagen at UFC 267 via live online stream

UFC 267 will return to action this weekend at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island in the United Arab Emirates. It’s a quick turnaround to next week’s UFC 268 PPV, but this one features a pair of title fights atop the card. The main card gets going at 2 p.m. ET and the final two fights will see Petr Yan face Cory Sandhagen for the bantamweight interim title and Jan Blachowicz meet Glover Teixeira for the light heavyweight title.

Yan enters the bantamweight title bout as the favorite with -235 odds while the contender Sandhagen is the +190 underdog. Yan was originally scheduled to compete with bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling who won their fight after Yan was DQ’d. Sterling suffered a neck injury and wasn’t able to get medically cleared for this fight which is where Sandhagen comes in. Sandhagen fought TJ Dillashaw in July of this year and lost the match due to a split decision. Odds for this fight and the rest of the card can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The full event will get started with the prelims at 10:30 a.m. ET. The main card for UFC 267 will be live streamed on ESPN+, available to all subscribers. It’s a special treat for viewers, since most UFC events require an additional Pay Per View package. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $6.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.