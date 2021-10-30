How to watch Blachowicz vs. Teixeira at UFC 267 via live online stream

UFC 267 will return to action this weekend at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island in the United Arab Emirates. The six-bout main card gets started at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 30th and will be highlighted by two title fights. Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen do battle for the bantamweight interim title and the main event will feature Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira fighting for the light heavyweight title.

Blachowicz enters Saturday’s fight as the champion. He is favored to retain his title at -310 while Teixeira is the clear underdog with +245 odds. Blachowicz has already successfully defended his title with a unanimous decision victory over then-challenger Israel Adesanya. Teixeira has won his last five fights, most recently submitting Thiago Santos in the third round of a fight in November 2020. The odds for these fights and the whole card can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The full event will get started with the prelims at 10:30 a.m. ET. The main card for UFC 267 will be live-streamed on ESPN+. Viewers are usually required to pay an additional PPV fee, but UFC 267 will be available to all subscribers. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $6.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.