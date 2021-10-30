UFC 267 results: Full list of winners and stoppages from Blachowicz vs. Teixeira card on October 30

UFC is hosting two marquee events in the span of eight days, opening on Saturday, October 30 with UFC 267. This event is taking place in the United Arab Emirates and next Saturday, UFC 268 will go down at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

UFC 267 will feature a pair of title fights on the main card. Jan Blachowicz defends his light heavyweight title against No. 1 contender Glover Teixeira in the main event. The co-main event will feature top-ranked Petr Yan battling third-ranked Cory Sandhagen for the bantamweight interim title. The winner of that bout is likely to face Aljamain Sterling for the undisputed bantamweight title.

Since UFC 267 is taking place in the UAE, the preliminary gets underway at 10:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+. The main card will get going at 2 p.m. ET. We’ll be tracking all the results, including the betting odds throughout the day for the event. Odds are all courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Lerone Murphy, featherweight

Results: Lerone Murphy wins by knockout (knee) at 0:14 of the second round.

A perfect knee into a shoot for the win.

Amirkhani: +220

Murphy: -275

Total rounds: 2.5

Amirkhani by KO/TKO/DQ: +1400

Amirkhani by submission: +600

Amirkhani by decision: +500

Murphy by KO/TKO/DQ: +165

Murphy by submission: +1500

Murphy by decision: +150

Draw: +5000

Hu Yaozong vs. Andre Petroski, middleweight

Results: Andre Petroski wins by submission (head-arm choke) at 4:46 of the third round.

Yaozong: +190

Petroski: -235

Total rounds: 1.5

Yaozong by KO/TKO/DQ: +500

Yaozong by submission: +1600

Yaozong by decision: +400

Petroski by KO/TKO/DQ: +225

Petroski by submission: +250

Petroski by decision: +350

Draw: +5000

#15 Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Allan Nascimento, flyweight

Results: Tagir Ulanbekov wins by split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29).

It was a close one, but the fight control of Ulanbekov was the difference despite the better submission attempts by Nascimento. Ulanbekov was the leader on fight control 12:04-0:16.

Ulanbekov: -410

Nascimento: +310

Total rounds: 2.5

Ulanbekov by KO/TKO/DQ: +500

Ulanbekov by submission: +300

Ulanbekov by decision: -110

Nascimento by KO/TKO/DQ: +1600

Nascimento by submission: +1000

Nascimento by decision: +500

Draw: +5000

Main event: Jan Blachowicz (c) vs. #1 Glover Teixeira, light heavyweight title

Results: TBD

Blachowicz: -300

Teixeira: +235

Total rounds: 2.5

Blachowicz by KO/TKO/DQ: +110

Blachowicz by submission: +1200

Blachowicz by decision: +225

Teixeira by KO/TKO/DQ: +700

Teixeira by submission: +750

Teixeira by decision: +700

Draw: +5000

Co-main event: #1 Petr Yan vs. #3 Cory Sandhagen, bantamweight interim title

Results: TBD

Yan: -235

Sandhagen: +190

Total rounds: 4.5

Yan by KO/TKO/DQ: +200

Yan by submission: +1000

Yan by decision: +165

Sandhagen by KO/TKO/DQ: +600

Sandhagen by submission: +1200

Sandhagen by decision: +380

Draw: +5000

#5 Islam Makhachev vs. #6 Dan Hooker, lightweight

Results: TBD

Makhachev: -575

Hooker: +410

Total rounds: 2.5

Makhachev by KO/TKO/DQ: +600

Makhachev by submission: +240

Makhachev by decision: -120

Hooker by KO/TKO/DQ: +1000

Hooker by submission: +2500

Hooker by decision: +800

Draw: +5000

#5 Alexander Volkov vs. #8 Marcin Tybura, heavyweight

Results: TBD

Volkov: -335

Tybura: +260

Total rounds: 2.5

Volkov by KO/TKO/DQ: +130

Volkov by submission: +1000

Volkov by decision: +180

Tybura by KO/TKO/DQ: +750

Tybura by submission: +1800

Tybura by decision: +475

Draw: +5000

#11 Li Jingliang vs. Khamzat Chimaev, welterweight

Results: TBD

Jingliang: +450

Chimaev: -630

Total rounds: 1.5

Jingliang by KO/TKO/DQ: +800

Jingliang by submission: +3500

Jingliang by decision: +900

Chimaev by KO/TKO/DQ: +140

Chimaev by submission: +225

Chimaev by decision: +275

Draw: +5000

#7 Magomed Ankalaev vs. Volkan Oezdemir, light heavyweight

Results: TBD

Ankalaev: -365

Oezdemir: +280

Total rounds: 2.5

Ankalaev by KO/TKO/DQ: +110

Ankalaev by submission: +1400

Ankalaev by decision: +215

Oezdemir by KO/TKO/DQ: +450

Oezdemir by submission: +2000

Oezdemir by decision: +800

Draw: +5000

#10 Amanda Ribas vs. #12 Virna Jandiroba, women’s strawweight

Results: TBD

Ribas: -170

Jandiroba: +150

Total rounds: 2.5

Ribas by KO/TKO/DQ: +600

Ribas by submission: +800

Ribas by decision: +100

Jandiroba by KO/TKO/DQ: +1000

Jandiroba by submission: +600

Jandiroba by decision: +300

Draw: +5000

Ricardo Ramos vs. Zubaira Tukhugov, featherweight

Results: TBD

Ramos: +145

Tukhugov: -165

Total rounds: 2.5

Ramos by KO/TKO/DQ: +1200

Ramos by submission: +500

Ramos by decision: +300

Tukhugov by KO/TKO/DQ: +300

Tukhugov by submission: +1600

Tukhugov by decision: +140

Draw: +5000

Albert Duraev vs. Roman Kopylov, middleweight

Results: TBD

Duraev: -410

Kopylov: +310

Total rounds: 1.5

Duraev by KO/TKO/DQ: +350

Duraev by submission: +130

Duraev by decision: +275

Kopylov by KO/TKO/DQ: +900

Kopylov by submission: +2200

Kopylov by decision: +600

Draw: +5000

Elizeu Dos Santos vs. Benoit Saint-Denis, welterweight

Results: TBD

Dos Santos: -250

Saint-Denis: +200

Total rounds: 2.5

Dos Santos by KO/TKO/DQ: +110

Dos Santos by submission: +900

Dos Santos by decision: +275

Saint-Denis by KO/TKO/DQ: +1200

Saint-Denis by submission: +500

Saint-Denis by decision: +550

Draw: +5000

Shamil Gamzatov vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk, light heavyweight

Results: TBD

Gamzatov: -120

Oleksiejczuk: +100

Total rounds: 2.5

Gamzatov by KO/TKO/DQ: +500

Gamzatov by submission: +500

Gamzatov by decision: +180

Oleksiejczuk by KO/TKO/DQ: +350

Oleksiejczuk by submission: +2000

Oleksiejczuk by decision: +240

Draw: +5000

