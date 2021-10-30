UFC 267 results: Full list of winners and stoppages from Blachowicz vs. Teixeira card on October 30

UFC is hosting two marquee events in the span of eight days, opening on Saturday, October 30 with UFC 267. This event is taking place in the United Arab Emirates and next Saturday, UFC 268 will go down at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
UFC 267 will feature a pair of title fights on the main card. Jan Blachowicz defends his light heavyweight title against No. 1 contender Glover Teixeira in the main event. The co-main event will feature top-ranked Petr Yan battling third-ranked Cory Sandhagen for the bantamweight interim title. The winner of that bout is likely to face Aljamain Sterling for the undisputed bantamweight title.
Since UFC 267 is taking place in the UAE, the preliminary gets underway at 10:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+. The main card will get going at 2 p.m. ET. We’ll be tracking all the results, including the betting odds throughout the day for the event. Odds are all courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Makwan Amirkhani vs. Lerone Murphy, featherweight
Results: Lerone Murphy wins by knockout (knee) at 0:14 of the second round.
A perfect knee into a shoot for the win.
Lerone Murphy!! #UFC267 pic.twitter.com/YVFun9FrJ9— World of MMA (@CM_fights) October 30, 2021
Amirkhani: +220
Murphy: -275
Total rounds: 2.5
Amirkhani by KO/TKO/DQ: +1400
Amirkhani by submission: +600
Amirkhani by decision: +500
Murphy by KO/TKO/DQ: +165
Murphy by submission: +1500
Murphy by decision: +150
Draw: +5000
Hu Yaozong vs. Andre Petroski, middleweight
Results: Andre Petroski wins by submission (head-arm choke) at 4:46 of the third round.
Yaozong: +190
Petroski: -235
Total rounds: 1.5
Yaozong by KO/TKO/DQ: +500
Yaozong by submission: +1600
Yaozong by decision: +400
Petroski by KO/TKO/DQ: +225
Petroski by submission: +250
Petroski by decision: +350
Draw: +5000
#15 Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Allan Nascimento, flyweight
Results: Tagir Ulanbekov wins by split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29).
It was a close one, but the fight control of Ulanbekov was the difference despite the better submission attempts by Nascimento. Ulanbekov was the leader on fight control 12:04-0:16.
Ulanbekov: -410
Nascimento: +310
Total rounds: 2.5
Ulanbekov by KO/TKO/DQ: +500
Ulanbekov by submission: +300
Ulanbekov by decision: -110
Nascimento by KO/TKO/DQ: +1600
Nascimento by submission: +1000
Nascimento by decision: +500
Draw: +5000
Main event: Jan Blachowicz (c) vs. #1 Glover Teixeira, light heavyweight title
Results: TBD
Blachowicz: -300
Teixeira: +235
Total rounds: 2.5
Blachowicz by KO/TKO/DQ: +110
Blachowicz by submission: +1200
Blachowicz by decision: +225
Teixeira by KO/TKO/DQ: +700
Teixeira by submission: +750
Teixeira by decision: +700
Draw: +5000
Co-main event: #1 Petr Yan vs. #3 Cory Sandhagen, bantamweight interim title
Results: TBD
Yan: -235
Sandhagen: +190
Total rounds: 4.5
Yan by KO/TKO/DQ: +200
Yan by submission: +1000
Yan by decision: +165
Sandhagen by KO/TKO/DQ: +600
Sandhagen by submission: +1200
Sandhagen by decision: +380
Draw: +5000
#5 Islam Makhachev vs. #6 Dan Hooker, lightweight
Results: TBD
Makhachev: -575
Hooker: +410
Total rounds: 2.5
Makhachev by KO/TKO/DQ: +600
Makhachev by submission: +240
Makhachev by decision: -120
Hooker by KO/TKO/DQ: +1000
Hooker by submission: +2500
Hooker by decision: +800
Draw: +5000
#5 Alexander Volkov vs. #8 Marcin Tybura, heavyweight
Results: TBD
Volkov: -335
Tybura: +260
Total rounds: 2.5
Volkov by KO/TKO/DQ: +130
Volkov by submission: +1000
Volkov by decision: +180
Tybura by KO/TKO/DQ: +750
Tybura by submission: +1800
Tybura by decision: +475
Draw: +5000
#11 Li Jingliang vs. Khamzat Chimaev, welterweight
Results: TBD
Jingliang: +450
Chimaev: -630
Total rounds: 1.5
Jingliang by KO/TKO/DQ: +800
Jingliang by submission: +3500
Jingliang by decision: +900
Chimaev by KO/TKO/DQ: +140
Chimaev by submission: +225
Chimaev by decision: +275
Draw: +5000
#7 Magomed Ankalaev vs. Volkan Oezdemir, light heavyweight
Results: TBD
Ankalaev: -365
Oezdemir: +280
Total rounds: 2.5
Ankalaev by KO/TKO/DQ: +110
Ankalaev by submission: +1400
Ankalaev by decision: +215
Oezdemir by KO/TKO/DQ: +450
Oezdemir by submission: +2000
Oezdemir by decision: +800
Draw: +5000
#10 Amanda Ribas vs. #12 Virna Jandiroba, women’s strawweight
Results: TBD
Ribas: -170
Jandiroba: +150
Total rounds: 2.5
Ribas by KO/TKO/DQ: +600
Ribas by submission: +800
Ribas by decision: +100
Jandiroba by KO/TKO/DQ: +1000
Jandiroba by submission: +600
Jandiroba by decision: +300
Draw: +5000
Ricardo Ramos vs. Zubaira Tukhugov, featherweight
Results: TBD
Ramos: +145
Tukhugov: -165
Total rounds: 2.5
Ramos by KO/TKO/DQ: +1200
Ramos by submission: +500
Ramos by decision: +300
Tukhugov by KO/TKO/DQ: +300
Tukhugov by submission: +1600
Tukhugov by decision: +140
Draw: +5000
Albert Duraev vs. Roman Kopylov, middleweight
Results: TBD
Duraev: -410
Kopylov: +310
Total rounds: 1.5
Duraev by KO/TKO/DQ: +350
Duraev by submission: +130
Duraev by decision: +275
Kopylov by KO/TKO/DQ: +900
Kopylov by submission: +2200
Kopylov by decision: +600
Draw: +5000
Elizeu Dos Santos vs. Benoit Saint-Denis, welterweight
Results: TBD
Dos Santos: -250
Saint-Denis: +200
Total rounds: 2.5
Dos Santos by KO/TKO/DQ: +110
Dos Santos by submission: +900
Dos Santos by decision: +275
Saint-Denis by KO/TKO/DQ: +1200
Saint-Denis by submission: +500
Saint-Denis by decision: +550
Draw: +5000
Shamil Gamzatov vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk, light heavyweight
Results: TBD
Gamzatov: -120
Oleksiejczuk: +100
Total rounds: 2.5
Gamzatov by KO/TKO/DQ: +500
Gamzatov by submission: +500
Gamzatov by decision: +180
Oleksiejczuk by KO/TKO/DQ: +350
Oleksiejczuk by submission: +2000
Oleksiejczuk by decision: +240
Draw: +5000
