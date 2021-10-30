What time the UFC 267 main card starts on October 30th

UFC 267 comes to live from Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday, October 30th at 10:30 a.m. ET. No, that is not a typo, because of the time difference you are going to get some mid-morning UFC action. The prelims are going to kick off the event and the eight-bout preliminary card starts at 10:30 a.m. The main card has six-bouts and is projected to get underway at 2:00 p.m. The event is headlined by a light heavyweight title match between the champion Jan Blachowicz and the contender Glover Teixeira.

The main card consists of the following six matches.

Main event: Jan Blachowicz vs. #1 Glover Teixeira, light heavyweight title

#5 Alexander Volkov vs. #8 Marcin Tybura, heavyweight

#11 Li Jingliang vs. Khamzat Chimaev, welterweight

#7 Magomed Ankalaev vs. Volkan Oezdemir, light heavyweight

UFC 267 will get underway at 10:30 a.m. ET with eight fights on the preliminary card, which will air on ESPN+.

The main card is currently scheduled to get started at 2:00 p.m. ET, and will take place live on ESPN+. Even if it is delayed, that’s close enough to plan your day accordingly. And if you only care about the main event between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira, it’s estimated that will start around 4:30 p.m.