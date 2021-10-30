What time is the Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen fight at UFC 267?

UFC kicks off a wild week-long stretch with two PPVs in eight days. UFC 267 comes to us live from the Etihad Arena in the West United Arab Emirates on Saturday, October 30th. The main card consists of six fights highlighted by two title fights on the card. Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen are the first title fight on the card, fighting for the bantamweight interim title.

The main card for the event is scheduled to get started at 2:00 p.m. ET and will be available for purchase through ESPN+ PPV. Yan vs. Sandhagen is the fifth fight on the card. Their bout is likely to get going around 4:00 p.m., depending on the length of the undercard and previous bouts on the card.

Yan was originally scheduled to fight current bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling in a rematch from their March 6th bout earlier this year that saw Yan drop the title in his first defense as champion. Unfortunately, Sterling suffered a neck injury and was not medically cleared for this fight in time. UFC president Dana White made the decision to keep this fight on the card for an interim bantamweight title while Sterling recovers. On short notice, Sandhagen stepped up and is going to compete for the interim belt against Yan. Sandhagen last fought in July of this year and lost to TJ Dillashaw by a split decision.