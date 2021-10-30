UFC 267 card: Full card for event topped by Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira

UFC 267 comes to you live from Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday, October 30th. The event is co-headlined by a pair of main event title fights. The first will be a match for the interim bantamweight title between Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen. The second, and final fight of the night, will be see Jan Blachowicz put his light heavyweight championship on the line against Glover Teixeira.

The full card will air on ESPN+. The day will kick off with the eight-bout preliminary card at 10:30 a.m. ET. The six-bout main card will follow starting at 2:00 p.m.

While the two title fights to end the card are going to have all eyes on them, this is a solid card that could set up some future title opportunities. Both the Mahkachev-Hooker and Volkov-Tybura fights are between two top-10 ranked fighters. We also get 11th-ranked welterweight Li Jingliang and 7th-ranked Magomed Ankalaev. All of these fighters could get a boost heading into 2022 with wins on Saturday afternoon.

UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira main card, 2:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: Jan Blachowicz (c) vs. #1 Glover Teixeira, light heavyweight title

Jan Blachowicz (c) vs. #1 Glover Teixeira, light heavyweight title Co-main event: #1 Petr Yan vs. #3 Cory Sandhagen, bantamweight interim title

#1 Petr Yan vs. #3 Cory Sandhagen, bantamweight interim title #5 Islam Makhachev vs. #6 Dan Hooker, lightweight

#5 Alexander Volkov vs. #8 Marcin Tybura, heavyweight

#11 Li Jingliang vs. Khamzat Chimaev, welterweight

#7 Magomed Ankalaev vs. Volkan Oezdemir, light heavyweight

Preliminary card, 10:30 a.m. ET, ESPN+