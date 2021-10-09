What time does UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez main card start?

UFC Fight Night will feature Mackenzie Dern and Marina Rodriguez in a women’s strawweight bout in the main event on Saturday, October 9th. Dern will enter with a 11-1 fighting record and won four in a row. Rodriguez comes in at 14-1-2 over her career and won each of her previous two fights heading into Saturday’s bout.

Dern is a -190 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Rodriguez is a +160 underdog. Alexandr Romanov is the biggest favorite on the night, installed at -675 while his opponent Jared Vanderaa is a +475 underdog in a heavyweight bout on the preliminary card. The shortest line features Sabina Mazo at -170 while Mariya Agapova is +150 in a women’s flyweight bout on the main card.

Here are the start times and fight list for the UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez for Saturday, October 9 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Main card, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+:

Mackenzie Dern vs. Marina Rodriguez, strawweight

Randy Brown vs. Jared Gooden, welterweight

Tim Elliott vs. Matheus Nicolau, flyweight

Sabina Mazo vs. Mariya Agapova, flyweight

Phil Hawes vs. Deron Winn, middlweight

Preliminary card, 1:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+:

Chris Gutierrez vs. Felipe Colares, bantamweight

Alexandr Romanov vs. Jared Vanderaa, heavyweight

Charles Rosa vs. Damon Jackson, featherweight

Lupita Godinez vs. Silvana Juarez, strawweight

Steve Garcia vs. Charlie Ontiveros, lightweight