Full card for UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez

UFC Fight Night will be headlined by a women’s strawweight bout between Mackenzie Dern and Marina Rodriguez on Saturday, October 9th from the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dern is the fourth-ranked strawweight in the women’s division and has an 11-1 record. She is listed as a -190 favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. Rodriguez is a +160 underdog with a 14-1-2 fighting record and is the sixth-ranked strawweight.

The other notable fight with ranked contenders is a flyweight bout on the main card. Ninth ranked Tim Elliott is 17-11 and is coming off a pair of decision wins dating back to July 2020. He is a +160 underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook. 11th ranked Matheus Nicolau is 13-2 and is making his UFC debut after going 1-1 in his last two fights with Bellator. He is a -190 favorite to win the bout.

Below is a full look at Saturday’s full slate, and every fight can be seem via an ESPN+ subscription from the preliminaries to the main card.

Main card, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+:

Mackenzie Dern vs. Marina Rodriguez, strawweight

Randy Brown vs. Jared Gooden, welterweight

Tim Elliott vs. Matheus Nicolau, flyweight

Sabina Mazo vs. Mariya Agapova, flyweight

Phil Hawes vs. Deron Winn, middlweight

Preliminary card, 1:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+:

Chris Gutierrez vs. Felipe Colares, bantamweight

Alexandr Romanov vs. Jared Vanderaa, heavyweight

Charles Rosa vs. Damon Jackson, featherweight

Lupita Godinez vs. Silvana Juarez, strawweight

Steve Garcia vs. Charlie Ontiveros, lightweight