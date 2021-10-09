How to watch UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez via live online stream

UFC Fight Night will return on Saturday, October 9th from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event will feature a women’s strawweight bout between Mackenzie Dern and Marina Rodriguez. They are currently the No. 4 and No. 6 ranked strawweights in the women’s division.

The preliminary fights will get started at 1:30 p.m. ET with the main card taking place at 4:00 p.m. ET. UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez will be available for live stream on ESPN+. If you want to watch, you’ll need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it cost $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. Or you can purchase it apart of the Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

Main card, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+:

Mackenzie Dern vs. Marina Rodriguez, strawweight

Randy Brown vs. Jared Gooden, welterweight

Tim Elliott vs. Matheus Nicolau, flyweight

Sabina Mazo vs. Mariya Agapova, flyweight

Phil Hawes vs. Deron Winn, middlweight

Preliminary card, 1:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+:

Chris Gutierrez vs. Felipe Colares, bantamweight

Alexandr Romanov vs. Jared Vanderaa, heavyweight

Charles Rosa vs. Damon Jackson, featherweight

Lupita Godinez vs. Silvana Juarez, strawweight

Steve Garcia vs. Charlie Ontiveros, lightweight