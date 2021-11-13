UFC Fight Night: Live stream, full card, start time for Holloway vs. Rodriguez event

UFC Fight Night returns home to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, November 13th. Prelims are scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m ET with the main card projected to start at 1:00 p.m. ET. The event is headlined with a featherweight bout between Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez with future title shot implications likely on the line. Holloway enters as the #1 ranked featherweight behind champion Alexander Volkanovski. Rodriguez isn’t far behind at #3. Also highlighted on the main card is a Bantamweight fight between #15 Song Yadong and challenger Julio Arce. The prelim sees #15 lightest Thiago Moises take on Joel Alvarez.

Holloway enters the main event as the heavy favorite with -720 odds while Rodriguez enters as the underdog with +500 odds. Yadong is the slight favorite in his bantamweight match with -135 odds as Arce is the +115 underdog which should lead to a close match. A women’s featherweight bout on the main card sees Felicia Spencer enter as the -310 favorite with Leah Letson as the +245 underdog. All the other odds for the prelim and the main card can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here’s an outline of everything you need to know for UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez.

Start time, how to watch

Date: Saturday, November 13

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ | Mobile app: ESPN for iOS, Google Play

Main card, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+

#1 Max Holloway vs. #3 Yair Rodriguez, featherweight

Ben Rothwell vs. Marcos Rogerio De Lima, heavyweight

Felicia Spencer vs. Leah Letson, women’s featherweight

Miguel Baeza vs. Khaos Williams, welterweight

#15 Song Yadong vs. Julio Arce, bantamweight

Preliminary card, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN+

#15 Thiago Moises vs. Joel Alvarez, lightweight

#5 Cynthia Calvillo vs. #12 Andrea Lee, women’s flyweight

Sean Woodson vs. Collin Anglin, featherweight

Cortney Casey vs. Liana Jojua, women’s flyweight

Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Alves, lightweight

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Jung Da Un, light heavyweight