UFC 268 weigh-in live stream: Start time, live stream, results for Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington

Watch the weigh-in here and we’ll update with official weights as they come in.

By DKNation Staff
Kamaru Usman of Nigera prepares to fight Jorge Masvidal of the United States during the Welterweight Title bout of UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 25, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images

UFC 268 gets underway on Saturday from the Madison Square Garden in New York City. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The official weigh-in is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on Friday, and will air on ESPN2. The ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for 5 p.m. We will be adding a live stream video above so you can watch the festivities Friday afternoon.

The main event features Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington squaring off for the welterweight title. The co-feature of the night will see Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili battle for the women’s strawweight title.

There aren’t usually too many surprises at the weigh-in. There will be some fighters that have to cut weight in an unhealthy manner at the last minute, but they usually make weight.

Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday afternoon.

UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington main card

  • Main event: Kamaru Usman (c) vs. #1 Colby Covington, for welterweight championship
  • Co-main event: Rose Namajunas (c) vs. #1 Zhang Weili, for strawweight championship
  • #2 Justin Gaethje vs. #4 Michael Chandler, lightweight
  • #14 Shane Burgos vs. Billy Quarantillo, featherweight
  • #8 Frankie Edgar vs. #13 Marlon Vera, bantamweight

Preliminary card

  • Alex Pereira vs. Andreas Michailidis, middleweight
  • Al Iaquinta vs. Bobby Green, lightweight
  • Phil Hawes vs. Chris Curtis, middleweight
  • #11 Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Nassourdine Imavov, middleweight
  • Ian Garry vs. Jordan Williams, welterweight

Early preliminary card

  • Gian Villante vs. Chris Barnett, heavyweight
  • Dustin Jacoby vs. John Allan, light heavyweight
  • Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Bruno Souza, featherweight
  • CJ Vergara vs. Ode’ Osbourne, flyweight

