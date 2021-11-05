UFC 268 weigh-in live stream: Start time, live stream, results for Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington

UFC 268 gets underway on Saturday from the Madison Square Garden in New York City. However, a day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the event. The official weigh-in is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on Friday, and will air on ESPN2. The ceremonial weigh-in is scheduled for 5 p.m. We will be adding a live stream video above so you can watch the festivities Friday afternoon.
The main event features Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington squaring off for the welterweight title. The co-feature of the night will see Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili battle for the women’s strawweight title.
There aren’t usually too many surprises at the weigh-in. There will be some fighters that have to cut weight in an unhealthy manner at the last minute, but they usually make weight.
Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday afternoon.
UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington main card
- Main event: Kamaru Usman (c) vs. #1 Colby Covington, for welterweight championship
- Co-main event: Rose Namajunas (c) vs. #1 Zhang Weili, for strawweight championship
- #2 Justin Gaethje vs. #4 Michael Chandler, lightweight
- #14 Shane Burgos vs. Billy Quarantillo, featherweight
- #8 Frankie Edgar vs. #13 Marlon Vera, bantamweight
Preliminary card
- Alex Pereira vs. Andreas Michailidis, middleweight
- Al Iaquinta vs. Bobby Green, lightweight
- Phil Hawes vs. Chris Curtis, middleweight
- #11 Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Nassourdine Imavov, middleweight
- Ian Garry vs. Jordan Williams, welterweight
Early preliminary card
- Gian Villante vs. Chris Barnett, heavyweight
- Dustin Jacoby vs. John Allan, light heavyweight
- Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Bruno Souza, featherweight
- CJ Vergara vs. Ode’ Osbourne, flyweight