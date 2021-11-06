Full card for UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington

UFC 268 comes to you live from Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, November 6th. The event is co-headlined by a pair of main event title fights. The first will be a rematch for the women's strawweight title between the current champion Rose Namajunas and the challenger Zhang Weili. In the second, and final fight of the night, we will see Kamaru Usman defend his welterweight championship against the challenger Colby Covington.

The early preliminary card starts at 6 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass. The preliminary card is next up at 8 p.m. on ESPNEWS. The big show gets started at 10 p.m. on ESPN+ PPV.

While the two title fights hold the most at stake in the short term, there is a big lightweight match on the main card. #2 Justin Gaethje and #4 Michael Chandler battle it out with the winner likely to get a title shot next year. Also on the main card, a bantamweight fight between Frankie Edgar and Marlon Vera could give the winner the momentum to climb the rankings next year for a potential future title shot.

UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: Kamaru Usman (c) vs. #1 Colby Covington, for welterweight championship

: Rose Namajunas (c) vs. #1 Zhang Weili, for strawweight championship #2 Justin Gaethje vs. #4 Michael Chandler, lightweight

#14 Shane Burgos vs. Billy Quarantillo, featherweight

#8 Frankie Edgar vs. #13 Marlon Vera, bantamweight

Preliminary card, 8 p.m. ET, ESPNEWS

Alex Pereira vs. Andreas Michailidis, middleweight

Al Iaquinta vs. Bobby Green, lightweight

Phil Hawes vs. Chris Curtis, middleweight

#11 Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Nassourdine Imavov, middleweight

Early preliminary card, 6 p.m. ET, UFC Fight Pass