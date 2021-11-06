How to watch UFC 268 on ESPN+ PPV via live online stream

UFC268 is set to get going this weekend from Madison Square Garden on Saturday, November 6th. There is a five-bout main card highlighted by Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili fighting for the women’s strawweight title, while Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington have it out for the welterweight title. The event will air across the ESPN network, with the main card broadcast via ESPN+ PPV.

The early prelims will start at 6:00 p.m. with the prelims at 8:00 p.m. The main card is expected to begin at 10:00 p.m. with the Usman-Covington title fight to close it out.

So how do you watch it?

The main card for UFC 268 will be live streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

The early prelims for UFC 268 will be live streamed on UFC Fight Pass, and are free for those that pay monthly for the channel. The five-fight preliminary card for UFC 268 will air on ESPNews and ESPN+, and is free to all subscribers. But everyone will need to pay for the last five fights on the main card, and that will be $69.99 added to your credit card by ESPN. You can click on the buy portion of the app to get the show in full.

UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 card

Main card, 10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+PPV

Main event: Kamaru Usman vs. #1 Colby Covington, welterweight title fight

Co-main event: Rose Namajunas vs. #1 Zhang Weili, women's strawweight title fight

#8 Frankie Edgar vs. #13 Marlon Vera, bantamweight

#14 Shane Burgos vs. Billy Quarantillo, featherweight

#2 Justin Gaethje vs. #4 Michael Chandler, lightweight

Preliminary card, 8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+/ESPNNews

Alex Pereira vs. Andreas Michailidis, middleweight

Al Iaquinta vs. Bobby Green, lightweight

Phil Hawes vs. Chris Curtis, middleweight

#11 Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Nassourdine Imavov, middleweight

Early Preliminary card, 6:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+