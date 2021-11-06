What time is the Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili fight at UFC 268?

UFC 268 kicks off with a five-fight main card that is culminated by two title fights. First, Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili will duke it out in a rematch for the women’s strawweight title. The event will take place live from the Madison Square Garden in New York.

Namajunas enters as the champion after winning the belt from Weili back in April of this year. In the first round, Namajunas snuck a left kick to the head past a block by Weili and Weili was dropped to the mat. Namajunjas went on the attack and got the KO/TKO victory for the belt in a surprise finish. This was Weili’s second ever loss in the UFC and her first since November of 2013. This could explain why she is entering as the favorite with -120 odds and the champion Namajunas is the underdog with +100 odds.

The main card for the event is scheduled to get started at 10:00 p.m. ET. The card is headlined by a welterweight title fight between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.

The main card gets going at 10:00 p.m. and will be available for purchase through ESPN+ PPV. Rose Namajunas-Zhang Weili’s title bout is the fourth fight on the card. Their bout is likely to get going around 11:30 p.m., depending on the length of the undercard and previous bouts on the card.