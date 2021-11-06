What time is the Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington fight at UFC 268?

UFC 268 kicks off with a five-fight card that is culminated by two title fights, the final fight being a bout between champion Kamaru Usman and challenger Colby Covington for the welterweight title. The event will take place live from the Madison Square Garden in New York.

Usman enters the bout as the champion and is sporting a dominant 19-1 overall record. He has already successfully defended his title four times since winning it from Tyron Woodley in March of 2019. Most recently, he defeated Jorge Masvidal by second-round KO/TKO. Covington lost a title opportunity against Usman in December of 2019. After that loss, he rebounded with a fifth-round KO/TKO against Tyron Woodley in September of 2020. The champion Usman is a -320 favorite with the challenger Covington as the underdog with +250 odds.

The main card for the event is scheduled to get started at 10:00 p.m. ET and will be available for purchase through ESPN+ PPV. The Usman-Covington bout is the fifth and final fight on the card. Their bout is likely to get going around Midnight depending on the length of the undercard and previous bouts on the card.