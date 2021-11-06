What time the UFC 268 main card starts on Saturday, November 6th

UFC 268 comes to you live from Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, November 6th with the early prelims set for 6:00 p.m. ET. There are five fights on the early prelim card, four fights on the prelim card and the main card has five fights including two title bouts. The event is headlined by a welterweight title fight between the champion Kamaru Usman and the challenger Colby Covington.

The main card consists of the following five matches.

Main event: Kamaru Usman vs. #1 Colby Covington, welterweight title

Kamaru Usman vs. #1 Colby Covington, welterweight title Co-main event: Rose Namajunas vs. #1 Zhang Weili, women’s strawweight title

Rose Namajunas vs. #1 Zhang Weili, women’s strawweight title #8 Frankie Edgar vs. #13 Marlon Vera, bantamweight

#14 Shane Burgos vs. Billy Quarantillo, featherweight

#2 Justin Gaethje vs. #4 Michael Chandler, lightweight

UFC 268 will get underway at 6:00 p.m. with five fights on the early preliminary card on ESPN+. Once that wraps, the regular preliminary card is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. and will air on ESPNews and ESPN+. There are currently four fights scheduled for that part of the show.

The main card is currently scheduled to get started at 10:00 p.m. and will take place live on ESPN+ PPV. Even if it is delayed, that’s close enough to plan your evening accordingly. And if you only care about the co-main events, Namajunas vs. Weili and Usman vs. Covington, it’s estimated that they will start just after 11:30 p.m.