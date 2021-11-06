How to watch Rose Namajunas vs. Zhang Weili at UFC 268 via live online stream

UFC 268 will return to action this weekend in New York from Madison Square Garden. The five-bout main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 6th and will be highlighted by two title fights, the first being a rematch of UFC 261 — a bout for the women’s strawweight title between Rose Namajunas and Zhang Weili.

Namajunas enters as the champion and is the slight underdog with +100 odds. Weili is the slight favorite as the challenger with -120 odds. The first time these two fought, Namajuns snuck a left kick to the head to Weili that downed her. Manajunas was on the offensive on the ground and pound and came away with the first-round KO/TKO that shocked the UFC world. That was Weili’s first loss since November of 2013 and only the second of her entire UFC career. The full odds for the entire card can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 6 p.m. followed by the prelims at 8 p.m which will be on ESPN+. The main card for UFC 268 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.