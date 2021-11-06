How to watch Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington at UFC 268 via live online stream

UFC 268 will return to action this weekend in New York from Madison Square Garden. The five-bout main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, November 6th and will be highlighted by two title fights, the second being a rematch of UFC 245 — a bout for the welterweight title between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.

Usman enters Saturday’s fight as the champion and is favored with -320 odds while the challenger Covington is the underdog with +250 odds. Usman is defending his title for the fifth time and most recently defeated Jorge Masvidal by KO/TKO in the second round of their fight last April. Covington lost a title shot against Usman in December of 2019, but most recently defeated Tyron Woodley by fifth-round KO/TKO in September of 2020. The odds for the rest of the card can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 6 p.m. ET followed by the prelims at 8 p.m both on ESPN+. The main card for UFC 268 will be live-streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.