Full list of winners and stoppages from UFC 268 on November 6th [VIDEO]

UFC is back for a second PPV in as many weeks, and it’s coming to us live from the most famous arena in America. UFC 268 is taking place at Madison Square Garden and will feature a pair of title fights atop the card.

The main event of the night will see welterweight champ Kamaru Usman fight No. 1 contender Colby Covington in a rematch of UFC 245. Usman won that bout with a fifth round TKO. The co-main event of the evening will feature strawweight champion Rose Namajunas fighting No. 1 contender Zhang Weili in a rematch of their UFC 261 title bout in April. Namajunas knocked out Weili in the first round with a head kick.

The card will feature plenty of other talent, including a huge lightweight contenders bout between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler. We’ll be tracking full results throughout the evening. Below is the full card and how odds have settled just before the event gets started. We’ve got moneyline odds and winning method odds, and will note the betting result for each fight.

UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: Kamaru Usman (c) vs. #1 Colby Covington, for welterweight championship

Usman: -320

Covington: +250

Usman by KO/TKO/DQ: +150

Usman by submission: +1100

Usman by decision: +150

Covington by KO/TKO/DQ: +700

Covington by submission: +2000

Covington by decision: +500

Draw: +5000

Co-main event: Rose Namajunas (c) vs. #1 Zhang Weili, for strawweight championship

Namajunas: +110

Weili: -130

Namajunas by KO/TKO/DQ: +350

Namajunas by submission: +600

Namajunas by decision: +350

Weili by KO/TKO/DQ: +250

Weili by submission: +1000

Weili by decision: +250

Draw: +5000

#2 Justin Gaethje vs. #4 Michael Chandler, lightweight

Gaethje: -210

Chandler: +175

Gaethje by KO/TKO/DQ: -120

Gaethje by submission: +1400

Gaethje by decision: +500

Chandler by KO/TKO/DQ: +450

Chandler by submission: +1000

Chandler by decision: +5000

Draw: +5000

#14 Shane Burgos vs. Billy Quarantillo, featherweight

Burgos: -190

Quarantillo: +160

Burgos by KO/TKO/DQ: +240

Burgos by submission: +900

Burgos by decision: +150

Quarantillo by KO/TKO/DQ: +500

Quarantillo by submission: +1100

Quarantillo by decision: +400

Draw: +5000

#8 Frankie Edgar vs. #13 Marlon Vera, bantamweight

Edgar: +125

Vera: -145

Edgar by KO/TKO/DQ: +800

Edgar by submission: +1600

Edgar by decision: +200

Vera by KO/TKO/DQ: +300

Vera by submission: +550

Vera by decision: +200

Draw: +5000

Preliminary card

Alex Pereira vs. Andreas Michailidis, middleweight

Pereira: -275

Michailidis: +220

Pereira by KO/TKO/DQ: +

Pereira by submission: +

Pereira by decision: +

Michailidis by KO/TKO/DQ: +

Michailidis by submission: +

Michailidis by decision: +

Draw: +5000

Al Iaquinta vs. Bobby Green, lightweight

Iaquinta: +160

Green: -190

Iaquinta by KO/TKO/DQ: +

Iaquinta by submission: +

Iaquinta by decision: +

Green by KO/TKO/DQ: +

Green by submission: +

Green by decision: +

Draw: +5000

Phil Hawes vs. Chris Curtis, middleweight

Hawes: -320

Curtis: +250

Hawes by KO/TKO/DQ: +

Hawes by submission: +

Hawes by decision: +

Curtis by KO/TKO/DQ: +

Curtis by submission: +

Curtis by decision: +

Draw: +5000

#11 Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Nassourdine Imavov, middleweight

Shahbazyan: +105

Imavov: -125

Shahbazyan by KO/TKO/DQ: +

Shahbazyan by submission: +

Shahbazyan by decision: +

Imavov by KO/TKO/DQ: +

Imavov by submission: +

Imavov by decision: +

Draw: +5000

Early preliminary card

Ian Garry vs. Jordan Williams, welterweight

Garry: -435

Williams: +330

Garry by KO/TKO/DQ: -120

Garry by submission: +550

Garry by decision: +300

Williams by KO/TKO/DQ: +800

Williams by submission: +2500

Williams by decision: +650

Draw: +5000

Gian Villante vs. Chris Barnett, heavyweight

Villante: -130

Barnett: +110

Villante by KO/TKO/DQ: +250

Villante by submission: +1400

Villante by decision: +215

Barnett by KO/TKO/DQ: +275

Barnett by submission: +2500

Barnett by decision: +300

Draw: +5000

Dustin Jacoby vs. John Allan, light heavyweight

Jacoby: -380

Allan: +290

Jacoby by KO/TKO/DQ: +110

Jacoby by submission: +1200

Jacoby by decision: +175

Allan by KO/TKO/DQ: +900

Allan by submission: +1400

Allan by decision: +600

Draw: +5000

Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Bruno Souza, featherweight

Baghdasaryan: -410

Souza: +310

Baghdasaryan by KO/TKO/DQ: +120

Baghdasaryan by submission: +1100

Baghdasaryan by decision: +150

Souza by KO/TKO/DQ: +1200

Souza by submission: +1600

Souza by decision: +600

Draw: +5000

CJ Vergara vs. Ode’ Osbourne, flyweight

Vergara: +165

Osbourne: -195

Vergara by KO/TKO/DQ: +300

Vergara by submission: +2000

Vergara by decision: +600

Osbourne by KO/TKO/DQ: +330

Osbourne by submission: +225

Osbourne by decision: +330

Draw: +5000

