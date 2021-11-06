Full list of winners and stoppages from UFC 268 on November 6th [VIDEO]

UFC is back for a second PPV in as many weeks, and it’s coming to us live from the most famous arena in America. UFC 268 is taking place at Madison Square Garden and will feature a pair of title fights atop the card.
The main event of the night will see welterweight champ Kamaru Usman fight No. 1 contender Colby Covington in a rematch of UFC 245. Usman won that bout with a fifth round TKO. The co-main event of the evening will feature strawweight champion Rose Namajunas fighting No. 1 contender Zhang Weili in a rematch of their UFC 261 title bout in April. Namajunas knocked out Weili in the first round with a head kick.
The card will feature plenty of other talent, including a huge lightweight contenders bout between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler. We’ll be tracking full results throughout the evening. Below is the full card and how odds have settled just before the event gets started. We’ve got moneyline odds and winning method odds, and will note the betting result for each fight.
UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Main event: Kamaru Usman (c) vs. #1 Colby Covington, for welterweight championship
Usman: -320
Covington: +250
Usman by KO/TKO/DQ: +150
Usman by submission: +1100
Usman by decision: +150
Covington by KO/TKO/DQ: +700
Covington by submission: +2000
Covington by decision: +500
Draw: +5000
Co-main event: Rose Namajunas (c) vs. #1 Zhang Weili, for strawweight championship
Namajunas: +110
Weili: -130
Namajunas by KO/TKO/DQ: +350
Namajunas by submission: +600
Namajunas by decision: +350
Weili by KO/TKO/DQ: +250
Weili by submission: +1000
Weili by decision: +250
Draw: +5000
#2 Justin Gaethje vs. #4 Michael Chandler, lightweight
Gaethje: -210
Chandler: +175
Gaethje by KO/TKO/DQ: -120
Gaethje by submission: +1400
Gaethje by decision: +500
Chandler by KO/TKO/DQ: +450
Chandler by submission: +1000
Chandler by decision: +5000
Draw: +5000
#14 Shane Burgos vs. Billy Quarantillo, featherweight
Burgos: -190
Quarantillo: +160
Burgos by KO/TKO/DQ: +240
Burgos by submission: +900
Burgos by decision: +150
Quarantillo by KO/TKO/DQ: +500
Quarantillo by submission: +1100
Quarantillo by decision: +400
Draw: +5000
#8 Frankie Edgar vs. #13 Marlon Vera, bantamweight
Edgar: +125
Vera: -145
Edgar by KO/TKO/DQ: +800
Edgar by submission: +1600
Edgar by decision: +200
Vera by KO/TKO/DQ: +300
Vera by submission: +550
Vera by decision: +200
Draw: +5000
Preliminary card
Alex Pereira vs. Andreas Michailidis, middleweight
Pereira: -275
Michailidis: +220
Pereira by KO/TKO/DQ: +
Pereira by submission: +
Pereira by decision: +
Michailidis by KO/TKO/DQ: +
Michailidis by submission: +
Michailidis by decision: +
Draw: +5000
Al Iaquinta vs. Bobby Green, lightweight
Iaquinta: +160
Green: -190
Iaquinta by KO/TKO/DQ: +
Iaquinta by submission: +
Iaquinta by decision: +
Green by KO/TKO/DQ: +
Green by submission: +
Green by decision: +
Draw: +5000
Phil Hawes vs. Chris Curtis, middleweight
Hawes: -320
Curtis: +250
Hawes by KO/TKO/DQ: +
Hawes by submission: +
Hawes by decision: +
Curtis by KO/TKO/DQ: +
Curtis by submission: +
Curtis by decision: +
Draw: +5000
#11 Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Nassourdine Imavov, middleweight
Shahbazyan: +105
Imavov: -125
Shahbazyan by KO/TKO/DQ: +
Shahbazyan by submission: +
Shahbazyan by decision: +
Imavov by KO/TKO/DQ: +
Imavov by submission: +
Imavov by decision: +
Draw: +5000
Early preliminary card
Ian Garry vs. Jordan Williams, welterweight
Garry: -435
Williams: +330
Garry by KO/TKO/DQ: -120
Garry by submission: +550
Garry by decision: +300
Williams by KO/TKO/DQ: +800
Williams by submission: +2500
Williams by decision: +650
Draw: +5000
Gian Villante vs. Chris Barnett, heavyweight
Villante: -130
Barnett: +110
Villante by KO/TKO/DQ: +250
Villante by submission: +1400
Villante by decision: +215
Barnett by KO/TKO/DQ: +275
Barnett by submission: +2500
Barnett by decision: +300
Draw: +5000
Dustin Jacoby vs. John Allan, light heavyweight
Jacoby: -380
Allan: +290
Jacoby by KO/TKO/DQ: +110
Jacoby by submission: +1200
Jacoby by decision: +175
Allan by KO/TKO/DQ: +900
Allan by submission: +1400
Allan by decision: +600
Draw: +5000
Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Bruno Souza, featherweight
Baghdasaryan: -410
Souza: +310
Baghdasaryan by KO/TKO/DQ: +120
Baghdasaryan by submission: +1100
Baghdasaryan by decision: +150
Souza by KO/TKO/DQ: +1200
Souza by submission: +1600
Souza by decision: +600
Draw: +5000
CJ Vergara vs. Ode’ Osbourne, flyweight
Vergara: +165
Osbourne: -195
Vergara by KO/TKO/DQ: +300
Vergara by submission: +2000
Vergara by decision: +600
Osbourne by KO/TKO/DQ: +330
Osbourne by submission: +225
Osbourne by decision: +330
Draw: +5000
