Full card for UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier

We take a look at what to expect from the full card for UFC 269 topped by Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier fighting for the lightweight title.

By TeddyRicketson
Charles Oliveira of Brazil and Dustin Poirier face off during the UFC 269 ceremonial weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

UFC is back for its final PPV of the 2021 calendar. UFC 269 will air on Saturday, December 11th with a 14-fight card. The early preliminary card starts at 6:15 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The preliminary card is next up at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2/ESPN+. The big show gets started at 10 p.m. on ESPN+ PPV and is topped by a pair of title fights. In the second to last fight of the night, Amanda Nunes defends her women’s bantamweight title against the challenger Julianna Peña. Headlining the PPV is a lightweight title fight between the champ Charles Oliveira and contender Dustin Poirier.

While the two title fights are the main events of the show, this is a solid card top to bottom. For the early prelims, Andre Muniz and Eryk Anders are fighting in a middleweight bout that likely will have an impact on rankings for the division as we get into 2022. The prelim card is highlighted by a huge bantamweight bout between Munhoz and Cruz that honestly is deserving of a spot on the main card. And finally, Josh Emmett and Dan Ige are competing in a featherweight matchup that could have one of them chasing gold in the new year.

UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

  • Main event: Charles Oliveira vs. #1 Dustin Poirier, lightweight title fight
  • Co-main event: Amanda Nunes vs. #3 Julianna Peña, women’s bantamweight title fight
  • #12 Geoff Neal vs. #14 Santiago Ponzinibbio, welterweight
  • #6 Kai Kara-France vs. Cody Garbrandt, flyweight
  • Raulian Paiva vs. Sean O’Malley, bantamweight

Preliminary card, 8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+/ESPN2

  • #7 Josh Emmett vs. #9 Dan Ige, featherweight
  • #8 Pedro Munhoz vs. #9 Dominick Cruz, bantamweight
  • #11 Augusto Sakai vs. Tai Tuivasa, heavyweight
  • Jordan Wright vs. Bruno Silva, middleweight

Early Preliminary card, 6:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

  • Andre Muniz vs. Eryk Anders, middleweight
  • Miranda Maverick vs. Erin Blanchfield, flyweight
  • Ryan Hall vs. Darrick Minner, featherweight
  • Randy Costa vs. Tony Kelley, bantamweight
  • Gillian Robertson vs. Priscila Cachoeira, flyweight

