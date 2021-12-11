Full card for UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier

UFC is back for its final PPV of the 2021 calendar. UFC 269 will air on Saturday, December 11th with a 14-fight card. The early preliminary card starts at 6:15 p.m. ET on ESPN+. The preliminary card is next up at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2/ESPN+. The big show gets started at 10 p.m. on ESPN+ PPV and is topped by a pair of title fights. In the second to last fight of the night, Amanda Nunes defends her women’s bantamweight title against the challenger Julianna Peña. Headlining the PPV is a lightweight title fight between the champ Charles Oliveira and contender Dustin Poirier.

While the two title fights are the main events of the show, this is a solid card top to bottom. For the early prelims, Andre Muniz and Eryk Anders are fighting in a middleweight bout that likely will have an impact on rankings for the division as we get into 2022. The prelim card is highlighted by a huge bantamweight bout between Munhoz and Cruz that honestly is deserving of a spot on the main card. And finally, Josh Emmett and Dan Ige are competing in a featherweight matchup that could have one of them chasing gold in the new year.

UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: Charles Oliveira vs. #1 Dustin Poirier, lightweight title fight

#6 Kai Kara-France vs. Cody Garbrandt, flyweight

Raulian Paiva vs. Sean O’Malley, bantamweight

Preliminary card, 8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+/ESPN2

#7 Josh Emmett vs. #9 Dan Ige, featherweight

#8 Pedro Munhoz vs. #9 Dominick Cruz, bantamweight

#11 Augusto Sakai vs. Tai Tuivasa, heavyweight

Jordan Wright vs. Bruno Silva, middleweight

Early Preliminary card, 6:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+