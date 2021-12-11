How to watch Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña at UFC 269 via live online stream

UFC is back in action with the UFC 269 PPV this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada at the T-Mobile Arena. The five-bout main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 11 and features women’s bantamweight champ, Amanda Nunes, putting her title on the line against No. 3 contender Julianna Peña.

Nunes enters as the reigning champ of both the bantamweight and featherweight titles with the former being the only one in the line here. She is heavily favored with -1000 odds. Nunes hasn’t lost in the UFC since September 2014 and has been on a rampage since then winning 12 fights in a row.

Peña was scheduled to fight Nunes a few months ago, but the champ tested positive for Covid-19 and was pulled for the event. Peña didn’t want to lose her shot so here we are. Peña is most recently coming off a third-round submission win against Sara McMann in January of 2021. Odds for all of the other matches can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The card gets going at 6:00 p.m. ET with the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass. That is followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The UFC 269 main card will be live streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.