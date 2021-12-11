How to watch Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 via live online stream

UFC is back with PPV action this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada at the T-Mobile Arena. UFC 269 gets underway at 6:00 p.m. ET and the five-bout main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 11. It will be highlighted by a lightweight title bout between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier.

Oliveira enters the event as the champion, but also the underdog with +120 odds. He has been on quite the hot streak winning his last nine fights. This will be his first title defense since winning the belt off of Michael Chandler via a second-round KO/TKO.

Poirier may be the contender, but he is also the slight favorite with -140 odds. He last held the lightweight title after defeating Max Holloway in April 2019 but lost the belt in his first defense. Most recently he has won back-to-back fights against Conor McGregor in January and July of this year. The odds for the rest of the card can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook

The full event will get started with the early prelims at 6:00 p.m. ET followed by the prelims at 8 p.m ET. The main card for UFC 269 will be live streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.