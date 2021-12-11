What time is the Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña fight at UFC 269?

UFC 269 airs Saturday evening with a 14-fight card capped by a pair of title fights. Charles Oliveira puts his lightweight title on the line against No. 1 contender Dustin Poirier in the main event and Amanda Nunes puts her bantamweight title on the line against Julianna Peña in the co-main event. UFC 269 will take place live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Amanda Nunes has been an unstoppable force in the UFC the last few years. While consistently defending the bantamweight title, she also picked up the women’s featherweight title and is defending both now. In this fight, only the bantamweight title will be on the line. Nunes has won 12 matches in a row including eight successful title defenses.

Peña was scheduled to take on Nunes a few months ago, but Nunes tested positive for Covid-19 which delayed their match. Peña is the number three ranked bantamweight fighter and her most recent match saw a submission win against Sara McMann in the third round. Nunes is a heavy favorite with -1000 odds which makes Peña the underdog with David and Goliath vibes and +650 odds.

The main card for the event is scheduled to get started at 10 p.m. ET and will be available for purchase through ESPN+ PPV. With Nunes and Peña going on in the penultimate fight of the fight, we can probably expect them to hit the octagon in the 11 p.m. hour, depending on how long the fights last earlier in the night.