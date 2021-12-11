How to watch UFC 269 on ESPN+ PPV via live online stream

UFC 269 is set to get going this weekend from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, December 11. There are 14 fights on the card with a five-bout main card highlighted by Amanda Nunes taking on Julianna Peña in a bantamweight title fight, and Charles Oliveira taking on Dustin Poirier in a lightweight fight. The event will air across the ESPN network, with the main card broadcast via ESPN+ PPV.

The early prelims will start at 6:00 p.m. ET with the prelims at 8 p.m. ET. The main card is expected to begin at 10 p.m. ET with the Oliveira-Poirier fight to close it out.

So how do you watch it?

The main card for UFC 269 will be live streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

The early prelims for UFC 269 will be live streamed on UFC Fight Pass, and are free for those that pay monthly for the channel. The four-fight preliminary card for UFC 269 will air on ESPN2 and ESPN+, and is free to all subscribers. But everyone will need to pay for the last five fights on the main card, and that will be $69.99 added to your credit card by ESPN. You can click on the buy portion of the app to get the show in full.

UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier card

Main card, 10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+PPV

Main event: Charles Oliveira (C) vs. #1 Dustin Poirier, lightweight title fight

Amanda Nunes (C) vs. #3 Julianna Peña, women’s bantamweight title fight #12 Geoff Neal vs. #14 Santiago Ponzinibbio, welterweight

Raulian Paiva vs. Sean O’Malley, bantamweight

Preliminary card, 8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+/ESPN2

#7 Josh Emmett vs. #9 Dan Ige, featherweight

#8 Pedro Munhoz vs. #9 Dominick Cruz, bantamweight

#11 Augusto Sakai vs. Tai Tuivasa, heavyweight

Jordan Wright vs. Bruno Silva, middleweight

Early Preliminary card, 6:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+