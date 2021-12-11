 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch UFC 269 on ESPN+ PPV via live online stream

We go over how to watch the UFC’s 269 PPV, with two titles on the line in a 14-fight card.

By TeddyRicketson
A general view of the Octagon prior to UFC 253 inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on September 26, 2020 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC 269 is set to get going this weekend from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, December 11. There are 14 fights on the card with a five-bout main card highlighted by Amanda Nunes taking on Julianna Peña in a bantamweight title fight, and Charles Oliveira taking on Dustin Poirier in a lightweight fight. The event will air across the ESPN network, with the main card broadcast via ESPN+ PPV.

The early prelims will start at 6:00 p.m. ET with the prelims at 8 p.m. ET. The main card is expected to begin at 10 p.m. ET with the Oliveira-Poirier fight to close it out.

So how do you watch it?

The main card for UFC 269 will be live streamed on ESPN+ PPV, which will cost $69.99 for the full card. The link provides an option for simply buying the card or buying the Disney Plus bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

The early prelims for UFC 269 will be live streamed on UFC Fight Pass, and are free for those that pay monthly for the channel. The four-fight preliminary card for UFC 269 will air on ESPN2 and ESPN+, and is free to all subscribers. But everyone will need to pay for the last five fights on the main card, and that will be $69.99 added to your credit card by ESPN. You can click on the buy portion of the app to get the show in full.

UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier card

Main card, 10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+PPV

  • Main event: Charles Oliveira (C) vs. #1 Dustin Poirier, lightweight title fight
  • Co-main event: Amanda Nunes (C) vs. #3 Julianna Peña, women’s bantamweight title fight
  • #12 Geoff Neal vs. #14 Santiago Ponzinibbio, welterweight
  • #6 Kai Kara-France vs. Cody Garbrandt, flyweight
  • Raulian Paiva vs. Sean O’Malley, bantamweight

Preliminary card, 8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+/ESPN2

  • #7 Josh Emmett vs. #9 Dan Ige, featherweight
  • #8 Pedro Munhoz vs. #9 Dominick Cruz, bantamweight
  • #11 Augusto Sakai vs. Tai Tuivasa, heavyweight
  • Jordan Wright vs. Bruno Silva, middleweight

Early Preliminary card, 6:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

  • Andre Muniz vs. Eryk Anders, middleweight
  • Miranda Maverick vs. Erin Blanchfield, flyweight
  • Ryan Hall vs. Darrick Minner, featherweight
  • Randy Costa vs. Tony Kelley, bantamweight
  • Gillian Robertson vs. Priscila Cachoeira, flyweight

More From DraftKings Nation