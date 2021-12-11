What time the UFC 269 main card starts on Saturday, December 11

UFC is back with its final PPV of the 2021 calendar. UFC 269 will get underway at 6:00 p.m. ET with five fights on the early preliminary card on ESPN+. That will be followed at 8 p.m. ET with the preliminary card on ESPN2/ESPN+. There are currently four fights scheduled for that part of the show. The event is headlined by Charles Oliveira defending his lightweight title against Dustin Poirier.

The main card consists of the following five matches:

Main event: Charles Oliveira (C) vs. #1 Dustin Poirier, lightweight title

Charles Oliveira (C) vs. #1 Dustin Poirier, lightweight title Co-main event: Amanda Nunes (C) vs. #3 Juliana Peña, women’s bantamweight title

Amanda Nunes (C) vs. #3 Juliana Peña, women’s bantamweight title #12 Geoff Neal vs. #14 Santiago Ponzinibbio, welterweight

#6 Kai Kara-France vs. Cody Garbrandt, flyweight

Raulian Paiva vs. Sean O’Malley, bantamweight

The main card is currently scheduled to get started at 10 p.m. ET, and will take place live on ESPN+ PPV. Even if it is delayed, that’s close enough to plan your evening accordingly. And if you only care about the two title fights — Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña and Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier — those should get started in the 11 p.m. hour.