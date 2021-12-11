UFC 269 results: Full list of winners and stoppages on December 11th [VIDEO]

UFC is back for its final PPV of the 2021 calendar. UFC 269 gets underway at 6:15 p.m. and wraps with a pair of championship fights on the main card. The full card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas will likely wrap sometime around 12:30 or 1 a.m. ET.

The card is topped by Charles Oliveira putting his lightweight title on the line against No. 1 contender Dustin Poirier. Althought Oliveira has won nine straight fights and claimed the lightweight title in his last bout, he is a slim underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook. Oliveira is +115 to win while Poirier is -135. Poirier has won three straight fights, including back-to-back TKO wins over Conor McGregor.

The other title fight will see Amanda Nunes put her bantamweight title on the line against No. 3 contender Julianna Peña. Nunes is a big favorite in this fight, installed at -1000 while Peña is +650. Nunes has won 12 straight bouts that have seen her win both the bantamweight and featherweight titles and successfully defend them a combined seven times.

We’ll be providing a full rundown of results this evening as UFC 269 gets going at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Ryan Hall vs. Darrick Minner, featherweight

Ryan Hall wins by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-27)

Hall: -190

Minner: +160

Hall by KO/TKO/DQ: +700

Hall by submission: +120

Hall by decision: +380

Minner by KO/TKO/DQ: +550

Minner by submission: +750

Minner by decision: +425

Draw: +5000

Randy Costa vs. Tony Kelley, bantamweight

Tony Kelley wins by TKO at 4:15 of the second round.

An upset early, with a nice payday for the finishing method as well!

Costa: -195

Kelley: +165

Costa by KO/TKO/DQ: -115

Costa by submission: +1400

Costa by decision: +550

Kelley by KO/TKO/DQ: +900

Kelley by submission: +600

Kelley by decision: +380

Draw: +5000

Gillian Robertson vs. Priscila Cachoeira, flyweight

Gillian Robertson wins by submission (rear naked choke) at 4:59 of the first round.

Just before the horn with one secnd remaining!

Gillian Robertson catches Priscila Cachoeira in a RNC (despite getting eye gouged) #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/qiqxx3knB5 — MMA mania (@mmamania) December 11, 2021

Robertson: -350

Cachoeira: +270

Robertson by KO/TKO/DQ: +500

Robertson by submission: +110

Robertson by decision: +250

Cachoeira by KO/TKO/DQ: +650

Cachoeira by submission: +2200

Cachoeira by decision: +600

Draw: +5000

UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Main event: Charles Oliveira vs. #1 Dustin Poirier, lightweight title fight

Oliveira: +115

Poirier: -135

Oliveira by KO/TKO/DQ: +700

Oliveira by submission: +240

Oliveira by decision: +600

Poirier by KO/TKO/DQ: +120

Poirier by submission: +1200

Poirier by decision: +600

Draw: +5000

Co-main event: Amanda Nunes vs. #3 Julianna Peña, women’s bantamweight title fight

Nunes: -1000

Peña: +650

Nunes by KO/TKO/DQ: -165

Nunes by submission: +350

Nunes by decision: +450

Peña by KO/TKO/DQ: +2800

Peña by submission: +2200

Peña by decision: +1100

Draw: +5000

#12 Geoff Neal vs. #14 Santiago Ponzinibbio, welterweight

Neal: -110

Ponzinibbio: -110

Neal by KO/TKO/DQ: +175

Neal by submission: +1600

Neal by decision: +400

Ponzinibbio by KO/TKO/DQ: +240

Ponzinibbio by submission: +2000

Ponzinibbio by decision: +275

Draw: +5000

#6 Kai Kara-France vs. Cody Garbrandt, flyweight

Kara-France: +110

Garbrandt: -130

Kara-France by KO/TKO/DQ: +330

Kara-France by submission: +1600

Kara-France by decision: +300

Garbrandt by KO/TKO/DQ: +180

Garbrandt by submission: +1400

Garbrandt by decision: +300

Draw: +5000

Raulian Paiva vs. Sean O’Malley, bantamweight

Paiva: +270

O’Malley: -350

Paiva by KO/TKO/DQ: +1100

Paiva by submission: +1200

Paiva by decision: +500

O’Malley by KO/TKO/DQ: +120

O’Malley by submission: +1200

O’Malley by decision: +180

Draw: +5000

Preliminary card, 8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+/ESPN2

#7 Josh Emmett vs. #9 Dan Ige, featherweight

Emmett: -145

Ige: +125

Emmett by KO/TKO/DQ: +275

Emmett by submission: +1600

Emmett by decision: +165

Ige by KO/TKO/DQ: +600

Ige by submission: +1200

Ige by decision: +240

Draw: +5000

#8 Pedro Munhoz vs. #9 Dominick Cruz, bantamweight

Munhoz: -120

Cruz: +100

Munhoz by KO/TKO/DQ: +350

Munhoz by submission: +800

Munhoz by decision: +200

Cruz by KO/TKO/DQ: +800

Cruz by submission: +2000

Cruz by decision: +140

Draw: +5000

#11 Augusto Sakai vs. Tai Tuivasa, heavyweight

Sakai: +100

Tuivasa: -120

Sakai by KO/TKO/DQ: +350

Sakai by submission: +1200

Sakai by decision: +250

Tuivasa by KO/TKO/DQ: +140

Tuivasa by submission: +2000

Tuivasa by decision: +500

Draw: +5000

Jordan Wright vs. Bruno Silva, middleweight

Wright: +260

Silva: -335

Wright by KO/TKO/DQ: +550

Wright by submission: +900

Wright by decision: +1000

Silva by KO/TKO/DQ: -190

Silva by submission: +900

Silva by decision: +650

Draw: +5000

Early Preliminary card, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Andre Muniz vs. Eryk Anders, middleweight

Muniz: -180

Anders: +155

Muniz by KO/TKO/DQ: +700

Muniz by submission: +150

Muniz by decision: -135

Anders by KO/TKO/DQ: +330

Anders by submission: +2500

Anders by decision: +380

Draw: +5000

Miranda Maverick vs. Erin Blanchfield, flyweight

Maverick: -140

Blanchfield: +120

Maverick by KO/TKO/DQ: +900

Maverick by submission: +700

Maverick by decision: +120

Blanchfield by KO/TKO/DQ: +900

Blanchfield by submission: +1400

Blanchfield by decision: +180

Draw: +5000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.