UFC 269 results: Full list of winners and stoppages on December 11th [VIDEO]

UFC is back for its final PPV of the 2021 calendar. UFC 269 gets underway at 6:15 p.m. and wraps with a pair of championship fights on the main card. The full card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas will likely wrap sometime around 12:30 or 1 a.m. ET.
The card is topped by Charles Oliveira putting his lightweight title on the line against No. 1 contender Dustin Poirier. Althought Oliveira has won nine straight fights and claimed the lightweight title in his last bout, he is a slim underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook. Oliveira is +115 to win while Poirier is -135. Poirier has won three straight fights, including back-to-back TKO wins over Conor McGregor.
The other title fight will see Amanda Nunes put her bantamweight title on the line against No. 3 contender Julianna Peña. Nunes is a big favorite in this fight, installed at -1000 while Peña is +650. Nunes has won 12 straight bouts that have seen her win both the bantamweight and featherweight titles and successfully defend them a combined seven times.
We’ll be providing a full rundown of results this evening as UFC 269 gets going at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Ryan Hall vs. Darrick Minner, featherweight
Ryan Hall wins by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-27)
Hall: -190
Minner: +160
Hall by KO/TKO/DQ: +700
Hall by submission: +120
Hall by decision: +380
Minner by KO/TKO/DQ: +550
Minner by submission: +750
Minner by decision: +425
Draw: +5000
Randy Costa vs. Tony Kelley, bantamweight
Tony Kelley wins by TKO at 4:15 of the second round.
An upset early, with a nice payday for the finishing method as well!
Tony Kelley TKOs Randy Costa! pic.twitter.com/P5LdQujEPU— ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTB_Vids_YT) December 11, 2021
Costa: -195
Kelley: +165
Costa by KO/TKO/DQ: -115
Costa by submission: +1400
Costa by decision: +550
Kelley by KO/TKO/DQ: +900
Kelley by submission: +600
Kelley by decision: +380
Draw: +5000
Gillian Robertson vs. Priscila Cachoeira, flyweight
Gillian Robertson wins by submission (rear naked choke) at 4:59 of the first round.
Just before the horn with one secnd remaining!
Gillian Robertson catches Priscila Cachoeira in a RNC (despite getting eye gouged) #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/qiqxx3knB5— MMA mania (@mmamania) December 11, 2021
Robertson: -350
Cachoeira: +270
Robertson by KO/TKO/DQ: +500
Robertson by submission: +110
Robertson by decision: +250
Cachoeira by KO/TKO/DQ: +650
Cachoeira by submission: +2200
Cachoeira by decision: +600
Draw: +5000
UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Main event: Charles Oliveira vs. #1 Dustin Poirier, lightweight title fight
Oliveira: +115
Poirier: -135
Oliveira by KO/TKO/DQ: +700
Oliveira by submission: +240
Oliveira by decision: +600
Poirier by KO/TKO/DQ: +120
Poirier by submission: +1200
Poirier by decision: +600
Draw: +5000
Co-main event: Amanda Nunes vs. #3 Julianna Peña, women’s bantamweight title fight
Nunes: -1000
Peña: +650
Nunes by KO/TKO/DQ: -165
Nunes by submission: +350
Nunes by decision: +450
Peña by KO/TKO/DQ: +2800
Peña by submission: +2200
Peña by decision: +1100
Draw: +5000
#12 Geoff Neal vs. #14 Santiago Ponzinibbio, welterweight
Neal: -110
Ponzinibbio: -110
Neal by KO/TKO/DQ: +175
Neal by submission: +1600
Neal by decision: +400
Ponzinibbio by KO/TKO/DQ: +240
Ponzinibbio by submission: +2000
Ponzinibbio by decision: +275
Draw: +5000
#6 Kai Kara-France vs. Cody Garbrandt, flyweight
Kara-France: +110
Garbrandt: -130
Kara-France by KO/TKO/DQ: +330
Kara-France by submission: +1600
Kara-France by decision: +300
Garbrandt by KO/TKO/DQ: +180
Garbrandt by submission: +1400
Garbrandt by decision: +300
Draw: +5000
Raulian Paiva vs. Sean O’Malley, bantamweight
Paiva: +270
O’Malley: -350
Paiva by KO/TKO/DQ: +1100
Paiva by submission: +1200
Paiva by decision: +500
O’Malley by KO/TKO/DQ: +120
O’Malley by submission: +1200
O’Malley by decision: +180
Draw: +5000
Preliminary card, 8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+/ESPN2
#7 Josh Emmett vs. #9 Dan Ige, featherweight
Emmett: -145
Ige: +125
Emmett by KO/TKO/DQ: +275
Emmett by submission: +1600
Emmett by decision: +165
Ige by KO/TKO/DQ: +600
Ige by submission: +1200
Ige by decision: +240
Draw: +5000
#8 Pedro Munhoz vs. #9 Dominick Cruz, bantamweight
Munhoz: -120
Cruz: +100
Munhoz by KO/TKO/DQ: +350
Munhoz by submission: +800
Munhoz by decision: +200
Cruz by KO/TKO/DQ: +800
Cruz by submission: +2000
Cruz by decision: +140
Draw: +5000
#11 Augusto Sakai vs. Tai Tuivasa, heavyweight
Sakai: +100
Tuivasa: -120
Sakai by KO/TKO/DQ: +350
Sakai by submission: +1200
Sakai by decision: +250
Tuivasa by KO/TKO/DQ: +140
Tuivasa by submission: +2000
Tuivasa by decision: +500
Draw: +5000
Jordan Wright vs. Bruno Silva, middleweight
Wright: +260
Silva: -335
Wright by KO/TKO/DQ: +550
Wright by submission: +900
Wright by decision: +1000
Silva by KO/TKO/DQ: -190
Silva by submission: +900
Silva by decision: +650
Draw: +5000
Early Preliminary card, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Andre Muniz vs. Eryk Anders, middleweight
Muniz: -180
Anders: +155
Muniz by KO/TKO/DQ: +700
Muniz by submission: +150
Muniz by decision: -135
Anders by KO/TKO/DQ: +330
Anders by submission: +2500
Anders by decision: +380
Draw: +5000
Miranda Maverick vs. Erin Blanchfield, flyweight
Maverick: -140
Blanchfield: +120
Maverick by KO/TKO/DQ: +900
Maverick by submission: +700
Maverick by decision: +120
Blanchfield by KO/TKO/DQ: +900
Blanchfield by submission: +1400
Blanchfield by decision: +180
Draw: +5000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.