UFC schedule: What is the next event after 2021-22 Christmas break

Enjoy the holiday break, UFC fans. Here’s what’s coming up.

By David Fucillo
Calvin Kattar punches Jeremy Stephens in their featherweight fight during the UFC 249 event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 09, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

The holiday season is a time when many sports leagues opt to shut down for a break. Ultimate Fighting Championship is part of that group, taking a one month break between events.

UFC wrapped up its 2021 calendar with Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus, also known as UFC Vegas 45. Lewis secured a first round KO. The next UFC event after the holiday break is Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze, which will also be known as UFC Vegas 46. It will take place on January 15th and air on ESPN+. The preliminary card is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET and the main card is scheduled to get going at 5 p.m.

The card is topped by a featherweight bout between fifth-ranked Calvin Kattar and eighth-ranked Giga Chikadze. Although Chikadze is the lower ranked fighter, he is a noticeable favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -210 to win.

We’ve got a lengthy list of fights on the rest of the card, but only two are known to be on the main card. UFC.com is listing Kattar-Chikadze and a welterweight bout between 15th ranked Muslim Salikhov and Michael Pereira Lima as main bouts.

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering odds for all the fights below. MMA Mania is also listing a bantamweight bout between Raoni Barcelos and Victor Henry but there are no odds yet at DKSB.

Main card

#5 Calvin Kattar (+175) vs. #8 Giga Chikadze (-210), featherweight
#15 Muslim Salikhov (+105) vs. Michael Pereira Lima (-125), welterweight

Main, preliminary card

Katlyn Chookagian (-160) vs. Jennifer Maia (+140), flyweight
Brandon Royval (-170) vs. Rogerio Bontorin (+150), flyweight
Brian Kelleher (+135) vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov (-155), bantamweight
Chase Sherman (+105) vs. Jake Collier (-125), heavyweight
Joaquin Buckley (-145) vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan (+125), middleweight
Court McGree (-110) vs. Ramiz Brahimaj (-110), welterweight
Kleydson Roodrigues (-250) vs. Zarrukh Adashev (+200), flyweight
Bill Algeo (+100) vs. Joanderson Sa de Brito (-120), featherweight
Caio Borralho (-255) vs. Jamie Pickett (+205), light heavyweight
Dakota Bush (+170) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (-200), lightweight
Vanessa Demopoulos (+100) vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez (-120)flyweight
T.J. Brown (+170) vs. Gabriel Benitez (-200), featherweight

