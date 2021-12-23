UFC schedule: What is the next event after 2021-22 Christmas break

The holiday season is a time when many sports leagues opt to shut down for a break. Ultimate Fighting Championship is part of that group, taking a one month break between events.

UFC wrapped up its 2021 calendar with Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus, also known as UFC Vegas 45. Lewis secured a first round KO. The next UFC event after the holiday break is Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze, which will also be known as UFC Vegas 46. It will take place on January 15th and air on ESPN+. The preliminary card is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET and the main card is scheduled to get going at 5 p.m.

The card is topped by a featherweight bout between fifth-ranked Calvin Kattar and eighth-ranked Giga Chikadze. Although Chikadze is the lower ranked fighter, he is a noticeable favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -210 to win.

We’ve got a lengthy list of fights on the rest of the card, but only two are known to be on the main card. UFC.com is listing Kattar-Chikadze and a welterweight bout between 15th ranked Muslim Salikhov and Michael Pereira Lima as main bouts.

DraftKings Sportsbook is offering odds for all the fights below. MMA Mania is also listing a bantamweight bout between Raoni Barcelos and Victor Henry but there are no odds yet at DKSB.

Main card

#5 Calvin Kattar (+175) vs. #8 Giga Chikadze (-210), featherweight

#15 Muslim Salikhov (+105) vs. Michael Pereira Lima (-125), welterweight

Main, preliminary card

Katlyn Chookagian (-160) vs. Jennifer Maia (+140), flyweight

Brandon Royval (-170) vs. Rogerio Bontorin (+150), flyweight

Brian Kelleher (+135) vs. Saidyokub Kakhramonov (-155), bantamweight

Chase Sherman (+105) vs. Jake Collier (-125), heavyweight

Joaquin Buckley (-145) vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan (+125), middleweight

Court McGree (-110) vs. Ramiz Brahimaj (-110), welterweight

Kleydson Roodrigues (-250) vs. Zarrukh Adashev (+200), flyweight

Bill Algeo (+100) vs. Joanderson Sa de Brito (-120), featherweight

Caio Borralho (-255) vs. Jamie Pickett (+205), light heavyweight

Dakota Bush (+170) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (-200), lightweight

Vanessa Demopoulos (+100) vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez (-120)flyweight

T.J. Brown (+170) vs. Gabriel Benitez (-200), featherweight