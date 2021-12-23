UFC schedule: When is the next PPV after 2021-22 Christmas break

UFC wrapped up its 2021 calendar last weekend with UFC Vegas 45 and is now into a month-long holiday break. The company will return to action on January 15th with UFC Vegas 46, which will also be known as Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze.

The next PPV on the schedule is UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane, which is a week later on January 22nd. The card will get going at approximately 6 p.m. ET and the main card will get underway at 10 p.m. Heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou will face off against No. 1 contender Ciryl Gane and they can be expected to hit the ring sometime around midnight.

Ngannou is making his first defense of the heavyweight title he won in March at UFC 260 when he knocked out Stipe Miocic in the second round. He has won five straight fights in UFC with the Miocic victory avenging a January 2018 decision loss at UFC 220. Gane is fighting for the seventh time with UFC and is unbeaten to date. He is a slim favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -115 to win while Ngannou is -105.

The card will also feature Brandon Moreno putting his flyweight title on the line in a third consecutive fight with Deiveson Figueiredo. The two fought to a draw in December 2020 at UFC 256 in a bid for the then vacant flyweight title. Moreno won the rematch this past June at UFC 263 with a rear-naked choke submission in the third round.

Here’s the full card heading into Christmas, with all odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Full card

Francis Ngannou (c) (-105) vs. #1 Ciryl Gane (-115), for heavyweight title

Brandon Moreno (c) (-165) vs. #1 Deiveson Figueiredo (+145), for flyweight title

Greg Hardy (-165) vs. Aleksei Oleinik (+145), heavyweight

#15 Cody Stamann (+170) vs. Said Nurmagomedov (-200), bantamweight

#13 Movsar Evloev (+100) vs. Ilia Topuria (-120), featherweight

Poliana Botelho (+115) vs. Ji Yeon Kim (-135), women’s flyweight

Warlley Alves (+155) vs. Jack Della (-180), welterweight

Tony Gravely (-235) vs. Saimon Oliveira (+190), bantamweight

Rodolfo Vieira (-280) vs. Wellington Turman (+225), middleweight

Trevin Giles (+120) vs. Michael Morales (-140), welterweight

#6 Viviane Araujo (+110) vs. #11 Alex Grasso (-130), women’s flyweight

Matt Frevola (-200) vs. Genardo Valdez (+170), lighweight

Kay Hansen (-225) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (+185), women’s flyweight