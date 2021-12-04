UFC Fight Night: How to watch Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo, full card, more

UFC is back for its latest Fight Night event. UFC Vegas 44 will feature a decent array of contenders on the main card. It’s no PPV card, but for a Fight Night event, it should make for some fun viewing.

The main event of the evening is a bantamweight fight between fourth-ranked Rob Font and fifth-ranked Jose Aldo. Font is a slim favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -145 while Aldo is +125. Font has been fighting as a bantamweight since his UFC debut in 2014, but has not gotten a title shot. Aldo has four fights under his belt as a bantamweight and is 2-2. That includes a loss to Petr Yan at UFC 251 in a bid for the bantamweight championship. He has previously held UFC’s featherweight title.

The co-feature is a lightweight bout featuring 12th-ranked Brad Riddell and 14th-ranked Rafael Fiziev. Riddell has spent time at both welterweight and lightweight, winning his last four straight fights at lightweight. Fiziev has fought primarily at lightweight, with catchweight fights mixed in. He has won four straight coming into this fight. Fiziev is a -130 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Riddell is a +110 underdog.

Here’s an outline of everything you need to know for UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Aldo. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Start time, how to watch

Date: Saturday December 4th

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+ | Mobile app: ESPN for iOS, Google Play

Main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+:

#4 Rob Font (-135) vs. #5 Jose Aldo (+115), bantamweight

#12 Brad Riddell (+110) vs. #14 Rafael Fiziev (-130), lightweight

#13 Jim Crute (-180) vs. #14 Jamahal Hill (+155), light heavyweight

Clay Guida (+170) vs. Leonardo Santos (-200), lightweight

Brendan Allen (-365) vs. Chris Curtis (+280), middleweight

Preliminary card, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+:

Maki Pitolo (+140) vs. Duško Todorović (-160), middleweight

Manel Kape (-300) vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (+235), flyweight

Bryan Barberena (-135) vs. Darian Weeks (+115), welterweight

Jake Matthews (-180) vs. Jeremiah Wells (+155), welterweight

Cheyanne Vlismas (-190) vs. Mallory Martin (+160), women’s strawweight

Alonzo Menifield (-155) vs. William Knight (+135), light heavyweight

Claudio Puelles (-130) vs. Chris Gruetzemacher (+110), lightweight

Louis Smolka (-160) vs. Vince Morales (+140), bantamweight

Alex Morono (-225) vs. Mickey Gall (+185), welterweight