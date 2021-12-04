UFC Fight Night: How to watch Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo, full card, more

UFC is back for its latest Fight Night event. UFC Vegas 44 will feature a decent array of contenders on the main card. It’s no PPV card, but for a Fight Night event, it should make for some fun viewing.
The main event of the evening is a bantamweight fight between fourth-ranked Rob Font and fifth-ranked Jose Aldo. Font is a slim favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -145 while Aldo is +125. Font has been fighting as a bantamweight since his UFC debut in 2014, but has not gotten a title shot. Aldo has four fights under his belt as a bantamweight and is 2-2. That includes a loss to Petr Yan at UFC 251 in a bid for the bantamweight championship. He has previously held UFC’s featherweight title.
The co-feature is a lightweight bout featuring 12th-ranked Brad Riddell and 14th-ranked Rafael Fiziev. Riddell has spent time at both welterweight and lightweight, winning his last four straight fights at lightweight. Fiziev has fought primarily at lightweight, with catchweight fights mixed in. He has won four straight coming into this fight. Fiziev is a -130 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Riddell is a +110 underdog.
Here’s an outline of everything you need to know for UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Aldo. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Start time, how to watch
Date: Saturday December 4th
Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Live stream: ESPN+ | Mobile app: ESPN for iOS, Google Play
Main card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+:
#4 Rob Font (-135) vs. #5 Jose Aldo (+115), bantamweight
#12 Brad Riddell (+110) vs. #14 Rafael Fiziev (-130), lightweight
#13 Jim Crute (-180) vs. #14 Jamahal Hill (+155), light heavyweight
Clay Guida (+170) vs. Leonardo Santos (-200), lightweight
Brendan Allen (-365) vs. Chris Curtis (+280), middleweight
Preliminary card, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+:
Maki Pitolo (+140) vs. Duško Todorović (-160), middleweight
Manel Kape (-300) vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (+235), flyweight
Bryan Barberena (-135) vs. Darian Weeks (+115), welterweight
Jake Matthews (-180) vs. Jeremiah Wells (+155), welterweight
Cheyanne Vlismas (-190) vs. Mallory Martin (+160), women’s strawweight
Alonzo Menifield (-155) vs. William Knight (+135), light heavyweight
Claudio Puelles (-130) vs. Chris Gruetzemacher (+110), lightweight
Louis Smolka (-160) vs. Vince Morales (+140), bantamweight
Alex Morono (-225) vs. Mickey Gall (+185), welterweight