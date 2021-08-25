 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Odds for UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze on Saturday, August 28 in Las Vegas

We’ve got odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for UFC Fight Night on August 28.

By Collin Sherwin
Giga Chikadze (red gloves) defeats Irwin Rivera (blue gloves) during UFC on ESPN at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

UFC Fight Night is back in the APEX facility in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 28th, and a pair of Top 10 featherweights head to the octagon for the main event in No. 9 Edson Barboza and No. 10 Giga Chikadze.

Barboza has climbed back in the rankings after losing three in a row in 2019 & 2020, finding victory in his last two against Makwan Amirkhani and Shane Burgos in his last two outings. He’s 22-9 as an MMA professional with 14 career stoppages, 13 by KO or TKO.

Chikadze is 13-2 as a pro, including an undefeated record in six fights in a UFC cage. His last two victories have been first round TKO’s against Jamey Simmons and Cub Swanson. The 33-year-old Englishman is likely a couple wins away from a title shot if he can continue his ascension, but he’ll have his hands full on Saturday night.

Here are the latest odds for UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Edson Barboza -115
Giga Chikadze: -105

Bryan Battle: -160
Gilbert Urbina: +140

Ricky Turcios: -160
Brady Hiestand: +140

Kevin Lee: -145
Daniel Rodriguez: +125

Andre Petroski: -525
Micheal Gillmore: +385

Makhmud Muradov: -550
Gerald Meerschaert: +400

Alessio Di Chirico: -240
Abdul Razak Alhassan: +195

Sam Alvey: +110
Wellington Turman: -130

JJ Aldrich: -380
Vanessa Demopoulos: +290

Dustin Jacoby: -170
Darren Stewart: +150

Mana Martinez: -380
Guido Cannetti: +290

Jamall Emmers: -150
Pat Sabatini: +130

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

