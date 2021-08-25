Odds for UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze on Saturday, August 28 in Las Vegas

UFC Fight Night is back in the APEX facility in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 28th, and a pair of Top 10 featherweights head to the octagon for the main event in No. 9 Edson Barboza and No. 10 Giga Chikadze.

Barboza has climbed back in the rankings after losing three in a row in 2019 & 2020, finding victory in his last two against Makwan Amirkhani and Shane Burgos in his last two outings. He’s 22-9 as an MMA professional with 14 career stoppages, 13 by KO or TKO.

Chikadze is 13-2 as a pro, including an undefeated record in six fights in a UFC cage. His last two victories have been first round TKO’s against Jamey Simmons and Cub Swanson. The 33-year-old Englishman is likely a couple wins away from a title shot if he can continue his ascension, but he’ll have his hands full on Saturday night.

Here are the latest odds for UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Edson Barboza -115

Giga Chikadze: -105

Bryan Battle: -160

Gilbert Urbina: +140

Ricky Turcios: -160

Brady Hiestand: +140

Kevin Lee: -145

Daniel Rodriguez: +125

Andre Petroski: -525

Micheal Gillmore: +385

Makhmud Muradov: -550

Gerald Meerschaert: +400

Alessio Di Chirico: -240

Abdul Razak Alhassan: +195

Sam Alvey: +110

Wellington Turman: -130

JJ Aldrich: -380

Vanessa Demopoulos: +290

Dustin Jacoby: -170

Darren Stewart: +150

Mana Martinez: -380

Guido Cannetti: +290

Jamall Emmers: -150

Pat Sabatini: +130

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.