Full card for UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze

The UFC is back at the APEX in Las Vegas for the second-straight week for UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze. Saturday night’s main card will begin at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+ and will have six bouts on it. The prelims has six fights on it, which starts at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

The main event features a ranked featherweight bout with Edson Barboza and Giga Chikadze. Barboza has a professional fighting record of 22-9 and ranked ninth in the featherweight division. “Junior” last competed at UFC 262 earlier this year, where he defeated Shane Burgos by a knockout in Round 3.

Chikadze has a professional fighting record of 13-2 and ranked 10th in the featherweight class. “Ninja” has won eight consecutive professional bouts, including his latest win at UFC on ESPN 23. At that May 1st event, the 33-year-old defeated Cub Swanson by TKO in Round 1.

The preliminary card has a few good matchups inside the octagon, which includes the lone women’s flyweight bout between JJ Aldrich and Vanessa Demopoulos. We also have a solid middleweight competition with Alessio Di Chirico taking on Abdul Razak Alhassan.

Main Card

Edson Barboza, featherweight: -115

Giga Chikadze: -105

Bryan Battle, middleweight: -160

Gilbert Urbina: +140

Ricky Turcios, bantamweight: -160

Brady Hiestand: +140

Kevin Lee, welterweight: -145

Daniel Rodriguez: +125

Andre Petroski, middleweight: -525

Micheal Gillmore: +385

Makhmud Muradov, middleweight: -550

Gerald Meerschaert: +400

Preliminary Card

Alessio Di Chirico, middleweight: -240

Abdul Razak Alhassan: +195

Sam Alvey, middleweight: +110

Wellington Turman: -130

JJ Aldrich, women’s flyweight: -380

Vanessa Demopoulos: +290

Dustin Jacoby, light heavyweight: -170

Darren Stewart: +150

Mana Martinez, bantamweight: -380

Guido Cannetti: +290

Jamall Emmers, featherweight: -150

Pat Sabatini: +130