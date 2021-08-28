Full card for UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze

The UFC is back at the APEX in Las Vegas for the second-straight week for UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze. Saturday night’s main card will begin at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+ and will have six bouts on it. The prelims has six fights on it, which starts at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
The main event features a ranked featherweight bout with Edson Barboza and Giga Chikadze. Barboza has a professional fighting record of 22-9 and ranked ninth in the featherweight division. “Junior” last competed at UFC 262 earlier this year, where he defeated Shane Burgos by a knockout in Round 3.
Chikadze has a professional fighting record of 13-2 and ranked 10th in the featherweight class. “Ninja” has won eight consecutive professional bouts, including his latest win at UFC on ESPN 23. At that May 1st event, the 33-year-old defeated Cub Swanson by TKO in Round 1.
The preliminary card has a few good matchups inside the octagon, which includes the lone women’s flyweight bout between JJ Aldrich and Vanessa Demopoulos. We also have a solid middleweight competition with Alessio Di Chirico taking on Abdul Razak Alhassan.
Main Card
Edson Barboza, featherweight: -115
Giga Chikadze: -105
Bryan Battle, middleweight: -160
Gilbert Urbina: +140
Ricky Turcios, bantamweight: -160
Brady Hiestand: +140
Kevin Lee, welterweight: -145
Daniel Rodriguez: +125
Andre Petroski, middleweight: -525
Micheal Gillmore: +385
Makhmud Muradov, middleweight: -550
Gerald Meerschaert: +400
Preliminary Card
Alessio Di Chirico, middleweight: -240
Abdul Razak Alhassan: +195
Sam Alvey, middleweight: +110
Wellington Turman: -130
JJ Aldrich, women’s flyweight: -380
Vanessa Demopoulos: +290
Dustin Jacoby, light heavyweight: -170
Darren Stewart: +150
Mana Martinez, bantamweight: -380
Guido Cannetti: +290
Jamall Emmers, featherweight: -150
Pat Sabatini: +130