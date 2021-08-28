How to watch UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze via live online stream

The UFC APEX will be back under the primetime lights on Saturday night for UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze. The event will be broadcasted on ESPN/ESPN+ with the main card beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET, and the prelims at 7:00 p.m ET on ESPN2/EPSN+.

This UFC Fight Night will be available for live stream on ESPN+. If you want to watch, you’ll need to purchase a subscription. If you purchase ESPN+ separately, it cost $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. Or you can purchase it apart of the Disney+ bundle, which also features Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

The main card has six fights, including the main event bout between Edson Barboza and Giga Chikadze at featherweight. Barboza enters the octagon with a professional fighting record of 22-9 and is ranked ninth in the featherweight class. Chikadze has a professional fighting record of 13-2 and is ranked 10th in the middleweight class. Barboza is listed as a -120 favorite and Chikadze is the underdog at +100, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The co-main event for Saturday night will be between Bryan Battle and Gilbert Urbina, who are both making their UFC debuts at middleweight. Battle has a 5-1 record and last fought at Hardrock MMA 117 in February, where he defeated Ben Fowler in Round 2 by submission. He has only been fighting professionally for two years. Urbina has a 6-1 pro fighting record and last fought in 2019 at Combate Americas, where he defeated Angelo Trevino by unanimous decision.

The preliminary card has six bouts but is always subject to change. A few of the notable prelim fights are Alessio Di Chirico vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan (middleweight), Dustin Jacoby vs. Darren Stewart (light heavyweight), and JJ Aldrich vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (women’s flyweight).