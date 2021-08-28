What time does UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze main card start?

UFC Fight Night will return on Saturday, August 28th in a card highlighted by No. 9 Edson Barboza and No. 10 Giga Chikadze in a featherweight bout. The preliminary round will get started at 7:00 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Barboza will enter with a 22-9 professional fighting record, and recovered from a stretch in which he lost five of six fights with consecutive victories coming into Saturday night. Chikadze has a 13-2 fight record and is looking for his ninth straight win.

Here are the start times and fight list for the UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Chikadze for Saturday, August 28 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Main card, 10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+:

No. 9 Edson Barboza vs. No. 10 Giga Chikadze (featherweight)

Bryan Battle vs. Gilbert Urbina (middleweight)

Ricky Turcios vs. Brady Hiestand (bantamweight)

Kevin Lee vs. Daniel Rodriguez (welterweight)

Andre Petroski vs. Micheal Gillmore (middleweight)

Makhmud Muradov vs. Gerald Meerschaert (middleweight)

Preliminary card, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+:

Alessio Di Chirico vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan (featherweight)

Sam Alvey vs. Wellington Turman (middleweight)

Dustin Jacoby vs. Darren Stewart (light heavyweight)

JJ Aldrich vs. Vanessa Demopoulous (women’s flyweight)

Jamall Emmers vs. Pat Sabatini (featherweight)

Mana Martinez vs. Guido Cannetti (bantamweight)